‘Aquaman’ Sequel Officially in the Works With Writer From the First Film

Warner Bros. has taken a definitive step toward an “Aquaman” sequel, hiring David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick to write the script.

“Aquaman 2” will be produced by “Aquaman” director James Wan and Peter Safran. “Aquaman” has over-performed for Warner Bros., coming in above pre-release projections after starting with $68.7 million in its opening weekend in North America. The title gained momentum in subsequent weeks and has hit $328 million in North America and $784 million internationally, led by nearly $300 million in China. It’s currently the 21st-highest worldwide grosser of all time.

Johnson-McGoldrick teamed with Will Beall on the “Aquaman” script. “Aquaman” stars Jason Momoa as the title character, with Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman in supporting roles.

Johnson-McGoldrick and Beall wrote the “Aquaman” script from a story by Beall, Geoff Johns, and Wan, who also directed both “Conjuring” movies. Johnson-McGoldrick began working on the script three years ago after reading “Aquaman” comic books while on the set of “The Conjuring 2.”

Warner Bros. also announced last week that it was developing “The Trench” as a spinoff horror movie to “Aquaman.” Wan and Safran will produce “The Trench,” which is being developed as a lower-cost version of “Aquaman” without the main cast involved. No director or cast is yet attached.