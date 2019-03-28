What’s Coming to Netflix in April 2019

April releases settle in the lull between award-season prestige films and summer blockbusters, so Netflix is picking up the entertainment slack with a bunch of classics and brand new releases for next month.
“Deliverance” and “All the President’s Men” will be available for streaming alongside new Netflix shows like “No Good Nick” and “You vs. Wild.” Additionally, stoner comedy “Pineapple Express” will hit the streaming service at the beginning of the month and marijuana documentary “Grass Is Greener” will conspicuously be available April 20.
See the full list below.
April 1
Ultraman
Across the Line
All the President’s Men
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Deliverance
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Evolution
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th (2009)
I Am Legend
Lakeview Terrace
Monster House
Obsessed
Penelope
Pineapple Express
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2
P.S. I Love You
Snatch
Spy Kids
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
The Bone Collector
The Fifth Element
The Golden Compass
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
Valkyrie
April 2
Kevin Hart: Irresponsible
April 3
Suzzanna: Buried Alive
April 5
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2
In The Shadows
Legacies: Season 1
Our Planet
Persona: Collection
Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor
Spirit Riding Free: Season 8
Tijuana
Unicorn Store
April 9
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6
April 10
New Girl: Season 7
You vs. Wild
April 11
Black Summer
April 12
A Land Imagined
Band Aid
Huge in France
Mighty Little Bheem
The Perfect Date
The Silence
Special
Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?
April 15
Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 1
No Good Nick
The New Romantic
April 16
Super Monsters Furever Friends
April 18
My First First Love
April 19
A Fortunate Man
Brené Brown: The Call to Courage
Cuckoo: Season 5
I, Daniel Blake
Music Teacher
Rilakkuma and Kaoru
Samantha!: Season 2
Someone Great
April 20
Grass is Greener
April 22
Pinky Malinky: Part 2
Selection Day
April 23
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson April 24
Bonding
April 25
The Hateful Eight: Extended Version
The Ugly Truth
April 26
Chambers
The Protector: Season 2
ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2
Street Food
The Sapphires
Yankee
April 27
American Honey
April 28
Señora Acero: Season 5
April 29
Burning
The Imitation Game
April 30
Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward
Baki: Part 2
Ingress: The Animation