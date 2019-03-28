What’s Coming to Netflix in April 2019

April releases settle in the lull between award-season prestige films and summer blockbusters, so Netflix is picking up the entertainment slack with a bunch of classics and brand new releases for next month.

“Deliverance” and “All the President’s Men” will be available for streaming alongside new Netflix shows like “No Good Nick” and “You vs. Wild.” Additionally, stoner comedy “Pineapple Express” will hit the streaming service at the beginning of the month and marijuana documentary “Grass Is Greener” will conspicuously be available April 20.

See the full list below.

April 1

Ultraman

Across the Line

All the President’s Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Evolution

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th (2009)

I Am Legend

Lakeview Terrace

Monster House

Obsessed

Penelope

Pineapple Express

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2

P.S. I Love You

Snatch

Spy Kids

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

The Bone Collector

The Fifth Element

The Golden Compass

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Valkyrie



April 2

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible



April 3

Suzzanna: Buried Alive



April 5

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2

In The Shadows

Legacies: Season 1

Our Planet

Persona: Collection

Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor

Spirit Riding Free: Season 8

Tijuana

Unicorn Store



April 9

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6



April 10

New Girl: Season 7

You vs. Wild



April 11

Black Summer



April 12

A Land Imagined

Band Aid

Huge in France

Mighty Little Bheem

The Perfect Date

The Silence

Special

Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?



April 15

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 1

No Good Nick

The New Romantic



April 16

Super Monsters Furever Friends



April 18

My First First Love



April 19

A Fortunate Man

Brené Brown: The Call to Courage

Cuckoo: Season 5

I, Daniel Blake

Music Teacher

Rilakkuma and Kaoru

Samantha!: Season 2

Someone Great



April 20

Grass is Greener



April 22

Pinky Malinky: Part 2

Selection Day



April 23

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson April 24

Bonding



April 25

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version

The Ugly Truth



April 26

Chambers

The Protector: Season 2

ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2

Street Food

The Sapphires

Yankee



April 27

American Honey



April 28

Señora Acero: Season 5



April 29

Burning

The Imitation Game



April 30

Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward

Baki: Part 2

Ingress: The Animation