What’s Coming to Netflix in April 2019

Pineapple Express
CREDIT: Columbia/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

April releases settle in the lull between award-season prestige films and summer blockbusters, so Netflix is picking up the entertainment slack with a bunch of classics and brand new releases for next month.

Deliverance” and “All the President’s Men” will be available for streaming alongside new Netflix shows like “No Good Nick” and “You vs. Wild.” Additionally, stoner comedy “Pineapple Express” will hit the streaming service at the beginning of the month and marijuana documentary “Grass Is Greener” will conspicuously be available April 20.

See the full list below.

April 1

Ultraman
Across the Line
All the President’s Men
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Deliverance
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Evolution
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th (2009)
I Am Legend
Lakeview Terrace
Monster House
Obsessed
Penelope
Pineapple Express
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2
P.S. I Love You
Snatch
Spy Kids
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
The Bone Collector
The Fifth Element
The Golden Compass
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
Valkyrie

April 2

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible

April 3

Suzzanna: Buried Alive

April 5

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2
In The Shadows
Legacies: Season 1
Our Planet
Persona: Collection
Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor
Spirit Riding Free: Season 8
Tijuana
Unicorn Store

April 9

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6

April 10

New Girl: Season 7
You vs. Wild

April 11

Black Summer

April 12

A Land Imagined
Band Aid
Huge in France
Mighty Little Bheem
The Perfect Date
The Silence
Special
Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?

April 15

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 1
No Good Nick
The New Romantic

April 16

Super Monsters Furever Friends

April 18

My First First Love

April 19

A Fortunate Man
Brené Brown: The Call to Courage
Cuckoo: Season 5
I, Daniel Blake
Music Teacher
Rilakkuma and Kaoru
Samantha!: Season 2
Someone Great

April 20

Grass is Greener

April 22

Pinky Malinky: Part 2
Selection Day

April 23

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson April 24
Bonding

April 25

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version
The Ugly Truth

April 26

Chambers
The Protector: Season 2
ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2
Street Food
The Sapphires
Yankee

April 27

American Honey

April 28

Señora Acero: Season 5

April 29

Burning
The Imitation Game

April 30

Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward
Baki: Part 2
Ingress: The Animation

