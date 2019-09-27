×
Apple Sets Theatrical Release Dates for Original Films ‘The Banker,’ ‘Hala’ and ‘The Elephant Queen’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt Donnelly

Anthony Mackie
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Apple has charted the first round of release dates for its original film slate — which includes the tech giant’s grand entrance into American movie theaters.

With the help of three boutique distribution companies, Apple will be taking titles including Anthony Mackie’s “The Banker,” Minhal Baig’s “Hala” and the buzzy wildlife doc “The Elephant Queen” into select cities nationwide before the titles upload to Apple TV Plus, Variety can report exclusively.

“The Banker,” which stars Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson as unlikely real estate and finance moguls in the Jim Crow era, will open in the awards corridor on December 6. New York-based distributor Bleecker Street is consulting on the release, two insiders close to the project said. It’s expected to hit Apple TV Plus in January.

“The Elephant Queen,” which premiered in New York this week to great fanfare, will open in theaters October 18 and be available for Apple’s streaming customers when the beefed-up platform launches on November first. Indie powerhouse A24, with whom Apple has a five-picture overall deal, will consult the company in bringing that to theaters, another insider noted.

“Hala,” a Sundance film festival breakout about a Muslim girl reconciling her family traditions with modern high school life, will open November 22, and come to Apple TV Plus sometime in December. Greenwich Entertainment, which released the recent Oscar winner “Free Solo,” will advise Apple on that release.

Apple has been relying on former IMAX head Greg Foster in crafting the strategy, two sources said, who has been one of many consultants tapped by the company as they enter the content space. Tim Cook’s shop has also made contact with NATO, the trade group representing major chains like AMC Theaters and Regal Cinemas, to express their desire for a productive and fruitful relationship.

While conversations have been introductory, one source said, Apple made clear its desire for a fruitful relationship with NATO. “We don’t want to be Netflix” was how one person familiar with the talks phrased Apple’s pitch. Netflix has had a notoriously contentious relationship with theater owners in the U.S. and around the world as they have risen to market dominance, mostly over their refusal to make subscribers wait 90 days before getting their hands on an original Netflix film. Amazon Studios has fared much better with the theater owners, for taking an opposite position on the release window — a tactic the company is about to upend with the release of the Adam Driver drama “The Report,” which will only play in theaters for two weeks before hitting Amazon Prime Video on November 29.

While Netflix and Amazon have followed used prestige dramas to great effect (“Roma” and “Manchester by the Sea,” respectively), Apple intends to give multiplexes some commercial-leaning fare. “On The Rocks” is being eyed for a traditional theatrical release next spring, and was produced by A24. The film stars Bill Murray as a dysfunctional but charming dad to Rashida Jones, and although in very early stages of planning, hopes to launch at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival before hitting theaters for a lengthy run, one source said.

More Film

