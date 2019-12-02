‘The Banker’ Cast and Director Defend Film After Apple Delays Release

The cast and crew of “The Banker” are rising to the defense of the film after Apple delayed its release. The technology giant had originally planned to debut “The Banker” in the height of awards season, giving it a prime release date as it moves more aggressively into the content space. However, things changed after Cynthia Garrett, the daughter of the film’s protagonist, Bernard Garrett, accused Bernard Garrett, Jr., one of the film’s producers and her half-brother, of sexual abuse.

In a statement, the film’s director, writer, and producer George Nolfi, as well as cast members such as Anthony Mackie, Samuel L. Jackson, Nicholas Hoult, Nia Long, and other key talent say they stand by the film and “its positive message of empowerment.” While expressing sympathy for Cynthia Garrett, they note that the film is not based on the memories of Garrett’s children, but on interviews with Garrett himself, as well as transcripts, court rulings, and articles. “The Banker” tells the story of Garrett and his partner Joe Morris’s successful efforts to circumvent a racist establishment by convincing white man to be the face of their real estate and banking empire. Cynthia Garrett has said the film does not accurately portray her family’s story.

Apple originally planned to screen the film at AFI Fest, but pulled out in the wake of the controversy. It also intended to give “The Banker” a limited release beginning Dec. 6 with plans to hit the Apple TV Plus app in January. The film’s release has now been delayed.

Below is the full text of the letter:

We set out to tell a story we were very passionate about, recounting the remarkable lives of Bernard Garrett Sr and Joe Morris, and their ground-breaking achievements combating racial inequality in the 1950s and 60s. Though we have no way of knowing what may have transpired between Mr. Garrett’s children in the 1970s, including the allegations of abuse we have recently been made aware of, our hearts go out to anyone who has suffered. The film itself is not based on the recollections of any of Bernard Garrett Sr’s children, but rather, on recorded interviews with Bernard Garrett Sr himself, conducted in 1995, supported by congressional transcripts, court rulings, and other media articles from the era. We stand by the film, and its positive message of empowerment.

