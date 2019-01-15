×

APA Names Three Executives to Lead Motion Picture, Television Lit

Matt Donnelly

The Agency for the Performing Arts has named three executives to the top of motion picture and television literary departments.

Sheryl Petersen and Ryan Saul will serve as co-heads in motion picture, the agency announced on Monday, and Lindsay Howard Parker will take TV.

“Sheryl, Ryan and Lindsay have done a tremendous job in positioning APA as a major player in all areas of content creation,” said agency lit head Lee Dinstman in making the announcement, adding “through their leadership and expertise, they embody our collaborative team-oriented culture at APA, which has been the foundation of our success and that of our clients.”

The respective departments count clients like John and Sandy Carpenter (John was EP on the recent Blumhouse smash revival of “Halloween”) and their Storm King Productions banner; Wes Ball and his OddBall Entertainment banner, which has a first look feature deal at 21st Century Fox where he directed and produced the “Maze Runner” trilogy; Tiffany Haddish’s She Ready Productions banner, which has a first look television deal at HBO; 50 Cent’s G-Unit entertainment company that just secured a record breaking $150 million dollar overall deal at Starz; and John Wick franchise creator and writer, Derek Kolstad.

Petersen joined APA in 2006 after stints at Premiere Artists Agency and Don Buchwald & Associates. Saul joined the agency in 2008 after earlier work at Metropolitan Talent and Jim Preminger Agency. Howard Parker joined APA in 2003 and was promoted to partner in 2015. Both she and Petersen are members of APA’s Diversity & Inclusion Task Force and helped to spearhead the agency’s Women’s Empowerment Group (WE APA), which focuses on mentoring and philanthropy.

