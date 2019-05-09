×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Article 15’ Opening London’s Indian Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

By and
CREDIT: LIFF

Anubhav Sinha’s “Article 15,” starring Ayushmann Khurrana, will have its world premiere at the tenth edition of the London Indian Film Festival. The opening night film and red carpet will be at London’s Picturehouse Central.

Khurrana plays a police officer from a privileged background in “Article 15.” His first posting is to rural north India, where three teenage girls have gone missing.

The festival is the largest for south Asian film in Europe. It is supported by the Bagri Foundation and the British Film Institute. Ritesh Batra’s “Photograph,” starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, will be the closing night film and play at the BFI South Bank.

Relationship drama, “Unsaid,” part of a Bengal-focused showcase, and Rima Das’ “Bulbul Can Sing,” part of the festival’s Young Rebel strand, are other highlights. Hindi martial arts hit “The Man Who Knew No Pain,” about Tamil pop-culture in Mumbai, and which won the Midnight Madness Audience award at TIFF, will also play, as will Anand Patwardhan’s documentary “Reason.”

Related

Special guests at the festival include “Sacred Games” director Anurag Kashyap, and Radhika Apte, star of Netflix’s Indian original “Ghoul.” Gurinder Chadha will also attend to discuss her new film, “Blinded by the Light,” the Sundance hit about a British-Asian Bruce Springsteen fan.

“From the perspective of our 10th Birthday the festival has dynamically opened the U.K. mainstream media and audiences to Indian and South Asian independent cinema in all its linguistic diversity and that’s something we are extremely proud of,” said LIFF director Cary Rajinder Sawhney. “Punching above our weight as always, this year is probably our strongest program ever.”

“We are delighted to join LIFF in celebrating its tenth anniversary of showcasing the best in South Asian independent cinema,” said lka Bagri, trustee of the Bagri Foundation. “2019 significantly marks five years of our support enabling filmmakers to show the diversity and vibrancy of the sub-continent.”

The festival runs from June 20 – July 8. There are screenings across several U.K. cities as well as London.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Article 15’ to Open

    Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Article 15’ Opening London’s Indian Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

    Anubhav Sinha’s “Article 15,” starring Ayushmann Khurrana, will have its world premiere at the tenth edition of the London Indian Film Festival. The opening night film and red carpet will be at London’s Picturehouse Central. Khurrana plays a police officer from a privileged background in “Article 15.” His first posting is to rural north India, [...]

  • Cannes’ Market Readies 2019 Frontières Genre

    Cannes Film Market Readies Third Frontières Genre Platform

    The Cannes’ Film Market – in co-operation with the Fantasia International Film Festival will, for the third year, present the Frontières Platform for genre film projects and works in progress, running May 18-19. Over the two days, Cannes Film Market will host two platforms for the 14 selected productions: Proof of Concept presentations for those [...]

  • We Believe in Dinosaurs

    Film Review: 'We Believe in Dinosaurs'

    This summer will see the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. It may also provide opportunity to meditate upon the fact that an awed populace back then could hardly have imagined an American near-future in which anti-science sentiments would become so widespread, particularly at the highest levels of a government that once rated [...]

  • The Gasoline Thieves

    Tribeca Film Review: 'The Gasoline Thieves'

    We’ve all heard the warning, “If you play with fire, you’re gonna get burned.” Well, that’s nothing compared to the consequences if you steal gasoline straight from the source — an extremely high-risk practice now on the rise in Mexico, where the combustibility of extracting raw fuel from open fields is amplified by the dangers [...]

  • Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery Star in

    Film News Roundup: Dacre Montgomery, Geraldine Viswanathan to Star in 'Broken Heart Gallery'

    In today’s film news roundup, Geraldine Viswanathan and Cedric the Entertainer get gigs, shooting starts on apocalyptic thriller “G.O.D.,” and immigrant story “Footprints of the Dragon” is in the works. CASTINGS Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery and Utkarsh Ambudkar are set to star in romantic comedy “The Broken Heart Gallery.” Viswanathan will portray an art collector [...]

  • Chris Evans

    Chris Evans' 'Infinite' Gets 2020 Summer Release Date

    Paramount has dated Chris Evans’ past-lives drama “Infinite” for Aug. 7, 2020. The studio has also moved Eddie Murphy’s “Coming to America” sequel off that date and back four months to Dec. 18, 2020. That holiday date had been occupied by James Cameron’s “Avatar 2,” but Disney announced on Tuesday that the sequel was moving [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    Marvel Will Unveil Post-'Avengers: Endgame' Slate This Summer, Says Bob Iger

    Will the Avengers be assembling again some time soon? Disney CEO Bob Iger hinted during the studio’s quarterly earnings call Wednesday that Marvel Studios will likely unveil the next slate of films from its cinematic superhero universe at some point this summer. Iger declined to give specifics about what masked heroes will be in the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad