×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Anton Yelchin Doc ‘Love, Antosha’ Headed to Theaters This Summer (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All

Following an acclaimed and emotional premiere at January’s Sundance Film Festival, a documentary about the life and work of late actor Anton Yelchin will hit U.S. theaters this summer.

Beginning with New York and Los Angeles in early August, Yelchin’s parents Victor and Irina will self-distribute the project, “Love, Antosha,” with Michael Tuckman’s mTuckman Media booking theaters. The film will expand throughout the country into August and September.

“This film proves that passion, talent, and love are stronger than all adversities,” said Yelchin’s parents. “It has a tremendous charge of positive energy.”

Yelchin passed in June 2016, an untimely demise thanks to a defective automobile. The doc examines his lifelong passion for the arts, and is told through journals and other writings, photography, original music he wrote, as well as interviews with his family, friends, and colleagues. First-time filmmaker Garret Price takes the lead, with  Yelchin’s “Like Crazy” director Drake Doremus producing alongside Adam Gibbs.

Costars and collaborators interviewed include Chris Pine, Jennifer Lawrence, Zachary Quinto, Jodie Foster, Kristen Stewart, Zoe Saldana, Frank Langella, J.J. Abrams and William Dafoe. In his review out of Sundance, Variety critic Andrew Barker found the film “a touching and surprising portrait of an actor who had much more going on in his life – from a serious illness to some seriously left-field artistic inclinations – than was mentioned in his obituaries.”

“It was so important to us to make this film about our friend, Anton Yelchin,” said Doremus and Price. “Anton embodied the true spirit of what it means to ‘live life to the fullest’ and his story is one of hope, courage, and most especially the love of family and of cinema. We’re grateful to share his story with audiences this summer.”

With the help of Irina and Victor Yelchin,  a book of Anton’s photography entitled “In Case Of Fire” will be available at the upcoming LA Art Book Fair beginning on April 11th.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relive Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘View’ After Barbara

    Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘The View’ After Barbara Walters Fight About Morning-After Pill

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

More Film

  • Anton Yelchin Doc 'Love, Antosha' Coming

    Anton Yelchin Doc 'Love, Antosha' Headed to Theaters This Summer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Following an acclaimed and emotional premiere at January’s Sundance Film Festival, a documentary about the life and work of late actor Anton Yelchin will hit U.S. theaters this summer. Beginning with New York and Los Angeles in early August, Yelchin’s parents Victor and Irina will self-distribute the project, “Love, Antosha,” with Michael Tuckman’s mTuckman Media [...]

  • The Secret Life of Pets

    'Secret Life of Pets' Theme Park Ride Coming to Universal Studios Hollywood

    Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that it will open a theme park ride based on “The Secret Life of Pets” next year. The news about the upcoming ride, titled “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!,” came on Wednesday, two months before the sequel opens on June 7. It will be located adjacent to [...]

  • David Harbour'Hellboy' special film screening, Arrivals,

    Why David Harbour Just Compared 'Hellboy' to 'Hamlet'

    David Harbour understands if movie-goers don’t realize he’s the star of the new “Hellboy.” “I was kind of stunned. It’s quite a transformation. I didn’t even recognize myself,” the “Stranger Things” star recalls about seeing himself for the first time as the half-demon superhero. “And as the process went on I started to actually fetishize [...]

  • Billy Crystal Walk of Fame Honor

    Imprint Honoree Billy Crystal Reflects on 'SNL,' the Oscars and His Greatest Hits

    Billy Crystal turned 70 years old in March, but don’t think that means the actor-writer-director-comedian is slowing down. “I remember when they asked George Burns if he would ever retire. He said, ‘To what? What would I do?’” Crystal says with a laugh. “That’s how I feel.” Far from retiring, Crystal is “busier than I’ve [...]

  • Little

    Film Review: 'Little'

    Long before America’s childhood bullying epidemic made headlines, Hollywood had taken the issue to heart, making it a standard ingredient of YA films to condemn the mistreatment of misfits by mean girls, jocks, rich kids, and cool cliques. But the movies have largely ignored the reverse phenomenon, in which those who once identified as outcasts [...]

  • Tina Brown, Founder and CEO, Tina

    Tina Brown's Women in the World, IFC Center Team on Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

    Women in the World and the IFC Center are teaming up to create a new kind of film festival that will be dedicated to highlighting female artists and their work. Dubbed 51Fest, the event will take place from July 18-21 in New York City at the IFC Center and the SVA Theatre. The festival’s name [...]

  • When Harry Met Sally

    'When Harry Met Sally' Celebrates 30 Years With Special Screening

    After its 1989 release, “When Harry Met Sally …” set the bar for all future romantic comedies. It turns 30 this year and yet the film still feels so relevant. But that’s the hallmark of a classic film. Director Rob Reiner can’t quite believe it. “It’s ridiculous, isn’t it? ‘Spinal Tap’ is turning 35,” he [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad