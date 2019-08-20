×

Guillermo Del Toro's 'Antlers' Starring Keri Russell Drops Chilling First Trailer

Dave McNary

Events take a dark turn for a small town school teacher, played by “The Americans'” Keri Russell, in the first teaser trailer for horror movie “Antlers,” produced by Guillermo del Toro.

The footage, unveiled Tuesday, centers on a young boy (Jeremy T. Thomas) reading from a frightening short story he’s written as Russell listens. The trailer includes images of a cabin with blood-splattered floors, otherworldly creatures and Russell screaming inside her car.

“Once, there were three bears that lived in a dark, wet cave up above a small town,” Thomas says. “Every day, Little Bear went to school, and at night he would come home and eat dinner. But, one day, Little Bear came home and Big Bear and Baby Bear were different. Big Bear got sick, and his insides turned black. Big Bear has become more angrier and meaner, because they had no food, no meat.”

“But they had each other,” he finishes forebodingly.

Antlers,” directed by Scott Cooper, is set in an Oregon village, and also stars Jesse Plemons as Russell’s sheriff brother who’s investigating the boy’s secret. C. Henry Chaisson and Nick Antosca, showrunner for Hulu’s “The Act,” wrote the script based on the Antosca’s short story “The Quiet Boy.”

The cast includes Graham Green, Amy Madigan, Scott Haze and Rory Cochrane.

Fox Searchlight, now owned by Disney, has scheduled the film for a 2020 release.

Watch the trailer above.

