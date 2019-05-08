Anthony Anderson Starring in ‘Football or Me’ For AGC Studios

Anthony Anderson, the star of ABC’s “Black-ish,” will star in “Football or Me,” a new romantic comedy. The film will be produced and fully financed by Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios.

It is inspired by the Argentinian comedy “Futbol y Yo,” the story of an obsessive soccer fan whose love of the sport causes him to lose his job and puts a strain on his marriage. This time the sport in question will be football. The film will follow Peter (Anderson), a lifelong American football addict, who falls for Veronica, a successful entrepreneur. Their relationship is tested by his need to follow the season’s every tackle, interception, and touchdown.

AGC has hired Robb Chavis (“Black-ish,” “Superior Donuts”) to adapt the screenplay. Badabing Pictures’ Tracey Bing and Benedict Carver will produce the film along with E. Brian Dobbins and Jose Levy. Ford and AGC’s head of film Greg Shapiro and head of urban Glendon Palmer will executive produce.

AGC is the independent content studio launched in 2018 by Ford, the sale agent and producer who previously headed IM Global. The company’s credits include the Gabrielle Union romantic comedy “The Perfect Find,” the Noomi Rapace revenge thriller “The Secrets We Keep,” and Roland Emmerich’s World War II epic “Midway.” At Cannes, AGC will be selling rights to Emmerich’s sci-fi adventure “Moonfall.”

The deal with Anderson was negotiated by AGC’s VP of Legal & Business Affairs Anant Tamirisa and Palmer on behalf of AGC; by UTA, Artists First, and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher on behalf of Anderson, and by attorney Richard Rapkowski of Manis Rapkowski on behalf of Bing and Carver.