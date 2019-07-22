Anonymous Content Wins Film Rights to Michele Campbell’s ‘A Stranger on the Beach’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Anonymous Content has won the adaptive rights to the forthcoming Michele Campbell novel “A Stranger on the Beach.”

In a competitive situation, Anonymous outbid multiple players for the thriller, which it will adapt for the big screen with in-house producers Alex Goldstone and Rosalie Swedlin.

“Stranger” has been likened to sensual thrillers like “Fatal Attraction” and “Body Heat,” as well as Caroline Kepnes’ Netflix and publishing sensation “You,” The novel follows wealthy Hamptons dweller Caroline Stark whose one-night stand with a local bartender leads to some unrequited love. As tensions escalate between Caroline and her fling, she suddenly finds herself accused of murdering her own husband.

The book hits July 23 from St. Martin’s Press and has already been named one of Parade Magazine’s 10 Books by Women We Can’t Wait to Read in 2019, PureWow’s Best Beach Reads of Summer 2019, and one of the most anticipated books of the summer by CrimeReads.

Aggregator She Reads has labelled the book “a twisted story for fans of Dirty John,” the popular Los Angeles Times podcast turned Bravo TV series.

Campbell is best known for her previous bestselling thriller, “It’s Always the Husband.” She is represented by Josie Freedman of ICM Partners and Meg Ruley of the Jane Rotrosen Agency.