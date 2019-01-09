×

Anne Hathaway and Tim Robbins Join Todd Haynes’ DuPont Film

Justin Kroll

Anne Hathaway and Tim Robbins
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Anne Hathaway and Tim Robbins are set to co-star opposite Mark Ruffalo in Participant’s untitled legal drama focused on the scandal revolving around the DuPont chemical company.

Bill Camp, Victor Garber, Mare Winningham, William Jackson Harper, and Bill Pullman round out the cast.

“Carol” helmer Todd Haynes is directing the movie from a script by Matthew Carnahan.

Ruffalo will also produce the pic, with Killer Films’ Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon. Participant Media’s Jeff Skoll and Jonathan King will executive produce, alongside Michael Sledd. Robert Bilott, the defense attorney who took on an environmental suit against DuPont, will serve as a consultant on the film, with Participant’s Robert Kessel overseeing development and production on behalf of the company. Production of the film will commence next week in Cincinnati.

Inspired by a true story, the untitled pic centers around Bilott, played by Ruffalo, whose environmental suit against DuPont would expose a decades-long history of chemical pollution. Participant has also optioned Bilott’s life rights.

Hathaway and WB are coming off their summer hit “Ocean’s 8,” a spinoff of the “Ocean’s Eleven” movies. She can next be seen in the thriller “Serenity” and the comedy “The Hustle,” and recently wrapped production on the Netflix drama “The Last Thing He Wanted.”

Robbins most recently appeared in the film “Marjorie Prime” as well as the HBO series “Here and Now.”

Hathaway is represented by CAA. Robbins and Pullman are represented by ICM. Ruffalo and Harper are represented by UTA. Garber is represented by Industry Entertainment. Camp and Winningham are represented by Innovative Artists.

