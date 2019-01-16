Anne Hathaway to Star in Robert Zemeckis’ ‘The Witches’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Anne Hathaway has closed a deal to star as the Grand High Witch in Robert Zemeckis and Warner Bros.’ “The Witches” adaptation.

Variety first reported that Hathaway was holding the offer for both that and “Sesame Street,” and at the time, scheduling for both films were holding up dealmaking. With those issues settled, Hathaway is now set to star in the role originally portrayed by Anjelica Huston in the 1990 classic.

Based on the 1973 novel, the film follows a 7-year-old boy who has a run in with real-life witches. Warner Bros. had previously adapted the book in 1990 with Huston playing one of the title characters, but sources close to the project say Zemeckis’ version will be more rooted in the original source material, while the Huston pic was a loose adaptation.

Zemeckis will also pen the script as well as produce with his partner Jack Rapke through their banner ImageMovers, along with Alfonso Cuaron and Guillermo del Toro.

Hathaway is currently filming the untitled DuPont film at Participant. Hathaway and WB are coming off their summer hit “Ocean’s 8,” a spinoff of the “Ocean’s Eleven” movies. She can next be seen in the thriller “Serenity” and the comedy “The Hustle,” and recently wrapped production on the Netflix drama “The Last Thing He Wanted.”

