Annapurna, MGM Joint Distribution Venture Rebrands as United Artists Releasing

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Annapurna Pictures and MGM have doubled down on their joint distribution venture, rebranding the operation as United Artists Releasing. MGM has long owned the storied UA label, which turns 100 on Tuesday.

The newly named entity will proceed with its planned slate, led by the 25th installment in the James Bond franchise — in theaters next year — as well as Richard Linklater’s “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” and a contemporary reboot of the killer-doll franchise “Child’s Play.” The venture also seeks to offer a third-party distribution alternative to the major studios and streaming companies, in the vein of projects like the upcoming Hugh Jackman family film “Missing Link” from the stop-motion studio Laika.

“I could not be more excited to have the opportunity to expand this releasing venture under the iconic banner that is United Artists. Annapurna was founded with a very similar intent … to provide a home for artists and their creations in hopes of moving our culture forward,” Annapurna CEO Megan Ellison said.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Bond franchise home to United Artists,” added MGM Motion Picture Group president Jonathan Glickman. “The United Artists brand is a natural fit, as our joint venture was founded around the same principle as its namesake: to help filmmakers maintain financial and artistic control.”

Forged in December 2017, the venture has released eight titles total, including “Creed II” and Annapurna’s awards players “Vice” and “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

United Artists Releasing will continue with added support from the distribution team of Orion Pictures (another MGM holding), led by Kevin Wilson under Ellison and MGM’s chief operating officer Chris Brearton. The venture will be advised by a board of directors comprised of executives from both companies, including Annapurna’s marketing head David Kaminow and distribution chief Erik Lomis. Former Screen Gems executive Pam Kunath has been named COO of United Artists Releasing.

Senior members of Annapurna’s theatrical releasing team will also join United Artists Releasing, including publicity head Adriene Bowles, advertising executive Michael Pavlic, and head of media Anne Yoo.

UAR will set up shop in West Hollywood, central to both Annapurna and MGM. The New York team will work out of Annapurna’s Manhattan offices in SoHo.

  Jon M Chu Ryan Coogler

    What Happened When Ryan Coogler and Jon M. Chu Met for the First Time

    It may be hard to believe, but it wasn't until last month at the SAG Awards that Ryan Coogler and   met for the first time. "I got to meet Ryan Coogler for the first time," Chu told Variety at the ADG Awards on Saturday while discussing the viral photo of the "Black Panther" and "Crazy Rich Asians" [...]

  Olivia Colman Glenn Close Lady Gaga

    Poll: Who Will Win Best Actress at the Oscars?

    In the race for best actress, Glenn Close has already emerged as the clear frontrunner. Even though her "The Wife" may be little known to the average Oscars viewer, Close won the Golden Globe and SAG Award for the role, cementing her status as the actress to beat. But she faces some tough — and [...]

  Kate Winslet Saoirse Ronan

    Kate Winslet-Saoirse Ronan Romantic Drama 'Ammonite' Sells Most Markets to Sony

    Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions has bought rights in most markets for the upcoming romantic drama "Ammonite," starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan. Lionsgate picked up the distribution rights for the U.K. Cross City will be launching sales on the remaining territories at the European Film Market in Berlin this week, with CAA Finance co-repping domestic [...]

  Miranda Tapsell appears in Top End

    Sundance Film Review: 'Top End Wedding'

    The "top end" in "Top End Wedding" refers to the remote Northern Territory of Down Under, where things are done a little differently from what its young townies from bottom-end Adelaide are used to. For all its vibrant indigenous details, however, almost everything else about Wayne Blair's amiable second feature adheres to universal wedding-comedy formula. [...]

  Rebecca Hall

    Rebecca Hall to Star in Horror-Thriller 'Night House' From Producer David S. Goyer

    Rebecca Hall will star in the independent horror-thriller "The Night House" from producer David S. Goyer. The film will be directed by David Bruckner from a script written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski. "The Night House" follows a widow who begins to uncover her recently deceased husband's disturbing secrets. Goyer, best known for penning [...]

  Dutch Features Acquires Romantic Comedy 'Cuban

    Dutch Features Picks Up Romantic Comedy 'Cuban Love'

    Dutch Features, one of Holland's leading sales agencies, has acquired the cross-cultural romantic comedy "Cuban Love" directed by Johan Nijenhuis ("Tuscan Wedding") ahead of the European Film Market. "Cuban Live" is headlined by Susan Visser, who won the EFP Shooting Star at the Berlin Film Festival in 2015. Set to open in the Netherlands on [...]

