Anna Rose Holmer, Saela Davis to Co-Direct Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly-Produced Gothic Drama (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Rose Holmer and Saela Davis are attached as co-directors on a Gothic psychological drama that will be produced by Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly.

The helmers previously worked together on critically acclaimed movie “The Fits,” which launched at Venice in 2015. It went on to play at Sundance where, in its review, Variety said “Rose Holmer’s promising debut feature crafts a meticulous mood of psychological isolation and beguiling mystery.”

The movie was nominated at the 2016 Gotham Awards and as Best First Feature at the 2017 Independent Spirit Awards.

Holmer’s other work includes directing the music video for James Blake’s “My Willing Heart,” which starred Natalie Portman. She also directed an episode of the second season of Netflix series “The OA.”

O’Reilly produced William Oldroyd’s “Lady Macbeth,” and the buzzy “Ammonite,” the upcoming film from “God’s Own Country” helmer Francis Lee, starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan.

There are few plot details yet of the Gothic psychological drama. U.K.-based O’Reilly originated the new and as-yet-unnamed project through her Sixty Six Pictures banner. The film will be set in Ireland and was developed with the backing of Screen Ireland. The script comes from debut screenwriter and NFTS graduate Shane Crowley.

(Pictured: Saela Davis, left, Anna Rose Holmer, right).