Anna Kendrick to Star in Crime Thriller ‘Unsound’

Anna Kendrick will star in the independent crime thriller “Unsound” with Bharat Nalluri directing from a screenplay by Matthew Ross and Christopher Edwards.

XYZ and CAA Media Finance are financing and handling sales at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival. Both companies are representing the U.S. rights.

“Unsound” will center on a New England state trooper struggling with irreversible hearing loss while investigating the prison escape of a gang leader. Her digging into the case leads her to a vast life-threatening conspiracy.

ShowKat Production’s Jonathan Shukat, who originated the material, will produce with Untapped’s Andrew Corkin and XYZ partners Aram Tertzakian and Nate Bolotin.

Kendrick, who starred in “Pitch Perfect” movies and was nominated for an Oscar for “Up in the Air,” starred last year in “A Simple Favor” and will also appear as Santa Claus’ daughter in Disney Plus’ upcoming Christmas comedy “Noelle,” which debuted its first trailer last week.

Nalluri’s credits include “Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day,” the 2006 miniseries “Tsunami: The Aftermath” and the pilots for “Life on Mars” and “Hustle.”

Kendrick is repped by CAA and Morris Yorn. Nalluri is with WME and Echo Lake and Ross is repped by WME and MGMT Entertainment. The news was first reported by Deadline.