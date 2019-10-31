Anna Faris to Produce, Star in Comedy ‘Summer Madness’

Anna Faris will produce and star in “Summer Madness,” an independent comedy from the Exchange.

The company is launching worldwide sales at the American Film Market, which opens Nov. 6 in Santa Monica, Calif.

Faris will be doing double-duty in “Summer Madness,” playing both leading roles as twins — one who is flat broke and foul-mouthed while the other is successful and elegant twin sister. Disowned by her wealthy and conniving mother, the unsuccessful twin must rally her dysfunctional family to appear picture perfect in order to win a large cash prize at her mother’s annual gala. Production is expected to commence in spring of 2020.

James Mottern will direct “Summer Madness” from an original screenplay. He and Faris will produce the movie along with Michael Barrett and Emilio Mauro.

Faris currently stars in the CBS/Warner Bros’ sitcom “Mom” alongside Allison Janney. Her film credits include “The House Bunny,” “Scary Movie,” “Overboard” and “What’s Your Number?”

“Anna Faris is a comedy icon with global value,” Brian O’Shea, head of the Exchange, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to bring a studio-level actress to an indie marketplace.”

Faris is represented by Anonymous Content, United Talent Agency and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.