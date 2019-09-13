×
Animation Is Film Festival to Open With Japan’s ‘Weathering With You’

The third Animation Is Film Festival has set “Weathering With You” as its opening film on Oct. 18 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Weathering With You” is set in Japan during exceptionally rainy weather and tells the story of a high school boy who befriends an orphan girl who appears to be able to manipulate the weather. It’s been chosen as Japan’s entry for best international feature film at the 92nd Academy Awards. Director Makoto Shinkai and producer Genki Kawamura are expected to be in attendance.

Closing the festival on Oct. 20 will be France’s “I Lost My Body,” with director Jeremy Clapin and producer Marc du Pontavice in attendance. The film screened at the International Critics Week section at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Nespresso Grand Prize.

The festival will present 10 feature films in competition, vying for grand prize, special jury prize, and audiences award. Variety’s Peter Debruge returns as the AIF Jury Chair. Additionally, the festival will present special screenings, retrospectives, short films, panel discussions, sneak peek “making of” and “behind the scenes” presentations.

Gkids and AIF founder Eric Beckman said, “In partnership with Annecy, we are thrilled to present our third annual slate of amazing animated filmmaking from around the world. The range of artistry on display this year for LA audiences is truly remarkable, from celebrated Cannes, Venice, and Annecy winners, to enormous box office megahits, to lovingly told personal stories.”

2019 FILMS IN COMPETITION

Weathering With You
(dir. Makoto Shinkai, prod. Genki Kawamura, Japan)

I Lost my Body
(dir. Jeremy Clapin, prod. Marc du Pontavice, France)

Bombay Rose
(dir. Gitanjali Rao, India/UK/France/Qatar)

Children of the Sea
(dir. Ayumi Watanabe, Japan)

Marona’s Fantastic Tale
(dir. Anca Damian, France/Romania/Belgium)

No. 7 Cherry Lane
(dir. Yonfan, Hong Kong SAR China)

Ride Your Wave
(dir. Masaaki Yuasa, Japan)

SHe
(D. Shengwei Zhou, China)

The Swallows of Kabul
(dirs. Zabou Breitman, Elea Gobbe-Mellevec; France)

White Snake
(dirs. Amp Wong, Ji Zhao; China)

