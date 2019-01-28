×
Angelina Jolie Starring in Wilderness Thriller ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’

Angelina Jolie
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie has come on board to star in the chase thriller “Those Who Wish Me Dead” with Taylor Sheridan directing from his own script.

Bron Studios and Film Rites are producing and Creative Wealth Media is financing. Sheridan is adapting the script from Michael Koryta’s 2014 novel of the same name, which follows a 14-year-old boy who witnesses a brutal murder, is issued a false identity and hidden in a wilderness skills program for troubled teens while the killers are slaughtering anyone who gets in their way in a methodical quest to reach him.

Plot details and Jolie’s character are under wraps. The story is set against a wildfire in the Montana wilderness.

Producers are Garrett Basch and Steve Zaillian of Film Rites and Bron Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert. Creative Wealth Media’s Jason Cloth is the executive producer.

Producers plan to shoot in May, after Sheridan completes the second season of his Kevin Costner series “Yellowstone.” Sheridan received an Academy Award nomination in the original screenplay category for “Hell or High Water.” He has writing credits on “Sicario” and the sequel “Sicario: Day of the Soldado,” and wrote and directed “Wind River,” for which he received a nomination from the Directors Guild of America Award for First-Time Feature Film Director.

Jolie was last seen in “By the Sea,” which she also directed. She’s starring in “Maleficent II,” which is set for May 29, 2020. Jolie is repped by UTA; Sheridan is CAA and Elevate Entertainment. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

 

