Angelina Jolie in Negotiations for Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’

Angelina Jolie The Kept
CREDIT: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie is in talks to star in Marvel Studios’ “The Eternals,” in what would be Jolie’s first venture into the superhero realm.

Details about the movie and what character Jolie would play are being kept under wraps. Created by Jack Kirby in 1976, the story of “The Eternals” is set millions of years ago when the cosmic beings known as the Celestials genetically experimented on humans to create super-powered individuals known as the Eternals along with the villainous Deviants.

The two groups went on to battle each other throughout history. The Eternals also warred with Greek, Roman and Norse dieties before leaving the Earth to explore the stars.

Chloe Zhao, whose helming credits include “The Rider” and “Songs My Brothers Taught Me,” became attached in September to direct “The Eternals” from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige is producing.

Jolie’s is starring “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” a sequel to the 2014 fantasy “Maleficent,” which grossed $758 million worldwide. The sequel, which will open Oct. 18, will be Jolie’s first big-screen appearance since 2015’s relationship drama “By the Sea,” which she also directed.

Jolie’s other upcoming projects include animation/live-action hybrid “The One and Only Ivan,” and the fantasy drama “Come Away” with David Oyelowo with Brenda Chapman directing. She is repped by UTA and Sloane Offer.

 

