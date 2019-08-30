×

Box Office: ‘Angel Has Fallen’ to Win Modest Labor Day Weekend

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Angel Has Fallen
CREDIT: Simon Varsano

Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman are showing staying power at the North American box office as “Angel Has Fallen” heads for a passable $10 million Labor Day holiday weekend, early estimates showed Friday.

The third entry in Lionsgate-Millennium’s action franchise will finish the frame with about $40 million in its first 11 days. Butler stars as a Secret Service Agent trying to clear his name after being framed for an attack on the U.S. President, played by Freeman.

Angel Has Fallen,” which took in $21 million in its opening weekend, will easily top the third weekend of Universal’s R-rated comedy “Good Boys” during the four-day frame. “Good Boys” should take in around $8 million, lifting its 18-day total to about $55 million.

Disney’s seventh weekend of its photorealistic remake of “The Lion King” and Sony’s second weekend of faith-based drama “Overcomer” will battle for third place with about $6 million each. “The Lion King” will wind up the weekend with nearly $520 million domestically.

Related

Universal’s fifth frame of “Hobbs & Shaw” should follow in fifth with around $5 million. The Fast and Furious spinoff, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, will finish Labor Day at around $155 million domestically.

Supernatural thriller “Don’t Let Go” is likely to debut with an unexceptional $3 million at 922 North American locations over the four days, which is at the lower end of modest expectations. “Don’t Let Go” stars David Oyelowo as a detective working to solve a murder after he receives a phone call from his dead niece, played by Storm Reid.

“Don’t Let Go” was produced by Jason Blum and directed by Jacob Aaron Estes, with Blumhouse Tilt and OTL Releasing handling distribution. Reviews have been mixed with a 44% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. “Don’t Let Go” has a small $5 million production budget.

Also opening this weekend is Forrest Films’ drama “Bennett’s War” at 970 sites with moviegoers showing little interest in the story of a motocross star, played by Michael Roark, who returns to the track despite being wounded during military service in Afghanistan. Early estimates placed the four-day total at a microscopic $600,000.

The final weekend of the summer season is arriving with year-to-date domestic box office at $7.67 billion, down 6.6% from 2018 as of Aug. 28. Total box office for summer has edged up 0.8% to $4.73 billion, according to Comscore. Last year’s Labor Day weekend was dominated by the third frame of “Crazy Rich Asians,” which took in $28 million over the four days.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • (from left) – Jin (Tenzing Norgay

    'Abominable' Co-Director Jill Culton Added to Italy's View Conference Lineup

    Jill Culton, writer and co-director of “Abominable,” the upcoming animated feature from DreamWorks Animation and Pearl Studios has been added to the roster of keynote speakers set for the 20th View Conference in Turin, Italy. The film, about a yeti making his way home to Mount Everest, is set to open Sept. 27 after premiering [...]

  • Angel Has Fallen

    Box Office: 'Angel Has Fallen' to Win Modest Labor Day Weekend

    Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman are showing staying power at the North American box office as “Angel Has Fallen” heads for a passable $10 million Labor Day holiday weekend, early estimates showed Friday. The third entry in Lionsgate-Millennium’s action franchise will finish the frame with about $42 million in its first 11 days. Butler stars [...]

  • Kristen Stewart in Seberg

    Venice Film Review: Kristen Stewart in 'Seberg'

    “Who is Jean Seberg?” a reporter asks the eponymous movie star midway through “Seberg,” attempting to close a puffy promotional interview for “Paint Your Wagon” with some semblance of personal insight. She doesn’t get to answer, as Seberg’s publicist swiftly calls time on the question: “Let’s just keep it about the movie,” he instructs. It’s [...]

  • Ocean's Eleven

    What's Coming to Hulu in September 2019

    If the Summer Scaries are beginning to creep in, it may be time to start binging a new show to distract yourself from the impending end of vacation season. Luckily, Hulu is among the streaming services with a fresh slate of new content coming next month. Beginning Sept. 1, you’ll be able to stream older [...]

  • Andrew Horn Dead: Filmmaker-Writer Was 66

    Andrew Horn, Filmmaker and Writer, Dies at 66

    Andrew Horn, a filmmaker and writer for publications including Variety, died of cancer Aug. 24 in Berlin. He was 66. Horn directed the 2004 documentary “The Nomi Song,” about the avant-garde German musician Klaus Nomi, who died from AIDS in 1983. In 2014, he released the documentary “We Are Twisted F–king Sister!” about the popular [...]

  • ‘Adam’ To Represent Morocco In The

    Maryam Touzani’s ‘Adam’ to Represent Morocco in the International Oscar Race

    Maryam Touzani’s debut feature and Cannes-player “Adam” has been selected as Morocco’s submission to the 2020 Academy Award for best international feature film – the first time that a picture from a woman director has been chosen to represent the country. The pic is co-written and produced by Nabil Ayouch. Touzani previously starred in, and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad