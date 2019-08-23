Box Office: ‘Angel Has Fallen’ Flies to $1.5 Million on Thursday Night

Fox Searchlight’s horror movie “Ready or Not” scared up a $2 million opening day at 2,244 North American locations on Wednesday as the studio got a two-day jump on the weekend. Fox Searchlight will increase “Ready or Not” to about 2,840 screens on Friday.

Also opening is “Overcomer,” from the creators of “War Room” via Sony’s Affirm label. Alex Kendrick stars and directs from a script he co-wrote with sibling Stephen Kendrick about a high school coach whose faith is tested. The film is expected to make around $6 million during its opening frame.

The newcomers will be battling a pair of Universal holdovers — the second weekend of raunchy comedy “Good Boys,” which has topped $28 million in its first six days, and the fourth frame of “Hobbs and Shaw,” which has gone past $138 million in its first three weeks.

Overall North American movie business continues to lag compared to 2018. The year-to-date total was down 6.7% at $7.52 billion as of Aug. 21, according to Comscore. Summer is off 0.8% at $4.57 billion but the fall season should start with a major hit, noted Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with Comscore.