×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Andy Serkis, Thomas Brodie-Sangster to Star in ‘Mouse Guard’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Andy Serkis Thomas Brodie-Sangster
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Andy Serkis and Thomas Brodie-Sangster will star in Fox’s fantasy-action movie “Mouse Guard” with “Maze Runner’s” Wes Ball directing.

Fox started development on the movie, based on the “Mouse Guard” graphic novel series, in 2016 with “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” writer Gary Whitta on board to pen the adaptation. Matt Reeves, director of “War for the Planet of the Apes,” is producing “Mouse Guard” through his 6th and Idaho production company along with Ross Richie and Stephen Christy, both of Boom! Studios — the publisher of “Mouse Guard.” Joe Hartwick Jr. is also producing.

Fox is planning a live-action movie through performance capture technology employed in the “Planet of the Apes” films, in which Serkis starred as the ape leader Caesar. David Peterson created, wrote, and illustrated the “Mouse Guard” series, which launched in 2006 and is set in a medieval times world without humans. The stories center on a brotherhood of mice sworn to serve their fellow mice.

Serkis will portray the villainous blacksmith Midnight and Brodie-Sangster will play Lieam, one of the Mouse Guard’s youngest members. Production is expected to begin in the spring.

Serkis most recently directed “Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle” and starred as Baloo. He is repped by CAA and Principal Entertainment.

Brodie-Sangster starred as Newt in Ball’s “Maze Runner” movies. He is repped by WME, U.K.’s Curtis Brown Group, and Magnolia Entertainment.

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More Film

  • Andy Serkis Thomas Brodie-Sangster

    Andy Serkis, Thomas Brodie-Sangster to Star in 'Mouse Guard'

    Andy Serkis and Thomas Brodie-Sangster will star in Fox’s fantasy-action movie “Mouse Guard” with “Maze Runner’s” Wes Ball directing. Fox started development on the movie, based on the “Mouse Guard” graphic novel series, in 2016 with “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” writer Gary Whitta on board to pen the adaptation. Matt Reeves, director of [...]

  • 'The Mother Code' Movie in the

    Steven Spielberg's Amblin Developing Sci-Fi Movie 'The Mother Code' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners has acquired the worldwide film rights for the science-fiction novel “The Mother Code,” Variety has learned exclusively. The story, written by Silicon Valley biochemist Carole Stivers, will be published next year. Amy Louise Johnson, who has credits on the Syfy series “Nightflyers,” has been hired to write the script for Amblin. [...]

  • Kat CandlerOprah Winfrey and the cast

    'Queen Sugar' Showrunner Kat Candler to Helm 'Splitfoot' at Fox Searchlight (EXCLUSIVE)

    Kat Candler is set to rewrite and direct Fox Searchlight’s “Splitfoot,” sources tell Variety. The pic is inspired by a 1936 New Yorker article written by journalist and bestselling author Carl Carmer about the first documented haunted house. The story follows a jaded reporter who, after having a disturbing encounter that raises the prospect that [...]

  • Million Dollar Baby

    Lakeshore Entertainment Shops Film Library, Eyes Expansion Into Television (EXCLUSIVE)

    Lakeshore Entertainment has put its film library on the block as it seeks to expand its activities in television. The company quietly began shopping its 300-title library earlier this year. Moelis & Co. is handling the sale process. “Over the past 20 years, Lakeshore has built a top-tier 300-title motion picture library through production and [...]

  • Aretha FranklinNational Portrait Gallery's American Portrait

    Aretha Franklin Biopic 'Respect' Set for Summer 2020

    MGM has set its Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” for an Aug. 14, 2020, release. Stage director Liesl Tommy boarded the film earlier this year. The studio set the project in motion a year ago when it was announced that Jennifer Hudson, who won a supporting actress Oscar for “Dreamgirls,” had been personally selected for the [...]

  • Marvel Studios' CAPTAIN MARVEL..Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel

    'Captain Marvel' Flying to $150 Million-Plus Opening in North America

    “Captain Marvel” is heading for a dazzling opening weekend of at least $150 million in North America, early estimates showed Friday. Should the projections hold, “Captain Marvel” will wind up with one of the top 20 domestic opening weekends of all time. Sony’s “Spider-Man 3” has the 19th-highest launch frame with $151.1 million in 2007. [...]

  • Julianne Moore

    Julianne Moore Says She Was Fired From ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?’

    Julianne Moore admitted that she was fired from the Oscar-nominated film “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Moore opened up about her ousting during Thursday night’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” after a caller asked the “Still Alice” star why she left the pic. “I didn’t leave that movie, I was fired,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad