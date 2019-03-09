Andy Serkis, Thomas Brodie-Sangster to Star in ‘Mouse Guard’

Andy Serkis and Thomas Brodie-Sangster will star in Fox’s fantasy-action movie “Mouse Guard” with “Maze Runner’s” Wes Ball directing.

Fox started development on the movie, based on the “Mouse Guard” graphic novel series, in 2016 with “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” writer Gary Whitta on board to pen the adaptation. Matt Reeves, director of “War for the Planet of the Apes,” is producing “Mouse Guard” through his 6th and Idaho production company along with Ross Richie and Stephen Christy, both of Boom! Studios — the publisher of “Mouse Guard.” Joe Hartwick Jr. is also producing.

Fox is planning a live-action movie through performance capture technology employed in the “Planet of the Apes” films, in which Serkis starred as the ape leader Caesar. David Peterson created, wrote, and illustrated the “Mouse Guard” series, which launched in 2006 and is set in a medieval times world without humans. The stories center on a brotherhood of mice sworn to serve their fellow mice.

Serkis will portray the villainous blacksmith Midnight and Brodie-Sangster will play Lieam, one of the Mouse Guard’s youngest members. Production is expected to begin in the spring.

Serkis most recently directed “Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle” and starred as Baloo. He is repped by CAA and Principal Entertainment.

Brodie-Sangster starred as Newt in Ball’s “Maze Runner” movies. He is repped by WME, U.K.’s Curtis Brown Group, and Magnolia Entertainment.