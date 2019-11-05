Andy Serkis in Talks to Play Alfred Pennyworth in ‘The Batman’

Andy Serkis is in talks to play Alfred Pennyworth, Bruce Wayne’s trustworthy butler, in Warner Bros. and Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” sources tell Variety.

Robert Pattinson is on board to play the title role, Zoe Kravitz will play Catwoman and Paul Dano is set to play the Riddler.

WB had no comment on the casting.

Pre-production on the Warner Bros.-DC Comics pic is expected to start this summer. No official start date has been set, although sources tell Variety that filming could start in late 2019 or early 2020. “The Batman” is scheduled to hit theaters June 25, 2021.

TheWrap first reported the news.

More to come…

