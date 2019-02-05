Sky Lands Andy McNab Action Thriller ‘SAS: Red Notice,’ Altitude Boards Sales

Pay-TV giant Sky has taken the U.K. and Ireland rights to “SAS: Red Notice,” the Magnus Martens’ action thriller based on the novel by former British special forces operative turned bestselling writer Andy McNab. Sky Cinema will release the film in 2020. Altitude has boarded sales and will have the film at the EFM in Berlin.

The movie takes in events in the corridors of power as well the efforts of an off-duty SAS soldier, Tom Buckingham, to thwart a terror attack on a train running through the Channel Tunnel, which links England and France. Buckingham is injured but is the only chance of survival for the passengers on the train.

Sam Heughan (“Outlander”) takes the lead role as Buckingham. The cast also includes Ruby Rose (“Batwoman”), Andy Serkis (“Planet of the Apes”), Tom Wilkinson (“Michael Clayton”), and Hannah John-Kamen (“Ready Player One”).

It is the first movie adaptation of a McNab book. “I am delighted that Tom Buckingham is soon to reach the big screen. It has been brilliant collaborating with Larry, Magnus, Sam, Ruby and the entire team,” he said.

Parabolic Pictures, Ingenious Media, J3, Silver Reel Partners, Altitude Filmed Entertainment, Sky Cinema, Creativity Capital, Hero Squared, ZDF have now wrapped production on the movie, which was shot in London, Paris and Budapest.

Martens, a former Variety European director to watch, helmed the picture. Laurence Malkin and Chad Thumann wrote the script. Malkin (“Death At A Funeral”) and Claudia Bluemhuber (“Churchill”) are producing.

“Working with Andy McNab has been a life-changing experience and I’m honored to bring his unique vision to audiences around the world,” Malkin said.

A first-look image from the film was released, Tuesday.