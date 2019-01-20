Andy Gruenberg, Veteran Film Executive, Dies at 68

Veteran film executive Andy Gruenberg, who most recently oversaw theatrical distribution at Netflix, died suddenly on Friday. He was 68.

Gruenberg worked on classic films like “Ghostbusters,” “Karate Kid” and “Silverado” while at Columbia Pictures in the 80s and 90s.

He then moved to MGM where he served as exec VP of distribution. There he watched over releases of “Get Shorty,” “Tomorrow Never Dies,” “Leaving Las Vegas,” and “Birdcage.”

Later, he worked at First Look Studios and Millenium Films before co-founding Film Arcade along with his longtime friend, Ted Mundorff, President & CEO, Landmark Theatres.

“I loved working with Andy and enjoyed our friendship over many years, said Mundorff. Andy was one of the smartest and most loyal guys in the business.”

Andy is survived by his wife, Linda, three brothers, and his sons, Billy, Jacob and Max.

”Andy’s whole family was in the business. He learned from his father and along with his brothers, they all contributed greatly to our industry. This is a huge shock and loss to everyone who knew him.” says, Larry Gleason, distribution executive.