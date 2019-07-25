×

‘The Walking Dead’ Star Andrew Lincoln Joins Naomi Watts in ‘Penguin Bloom’

By
Dave McNary

Andrew Lincoln'The Walking Dead' TV Show premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Sep 2018
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“The Walking Dead” star Andrew Lincoln has joined Naomi Watts in the family drama “Penguin Bloom.”

Lincoln will portray the husband of Watts’ character in the drama, which is set on Sydney’s northern beaches and centers on a young family struggling to come to terms with a near-fatal accident that left their mother paralyzed. As they learn to adjust to her new situation, an unlikely ally entered their lives in the form of an injured Magpie chick, dubbed “Penguin” by the family.

“Penguin Bloom” is adapted from the bestseller by Bradley Trevor Greive and Cameron Bloom. The film is directed by Glendyn Ivin from a script by Shaun Grant and Harry Cripps.

Watts will also serve as producer alongside Emma Cooper and Made Up Stories’ Bruna Papandrea, Jodi Matterson and Steve Hutensky. Cameron, Sam Bloom and BTG will also executive produce alongside Ricci Swart.

“We were all captivated by this heart-warming story of resilience, the power of family and hope,” the producers said. “We’re thrilled to have the supremely talented Andrew Lincoln on board to bring the Bloom’s story to audiences around the world.”

“Penguin Bloom” is a Made Up Stories production with major production investment from Screen Australia. It’s financed with support from Create NSW. Roadshow is handling distribution in Australia and New Zealand. Endeavor Content is handling worldwide rights.

Lincoln is best known to audiences for his role as Rick Grimes in “The Walking Dead” and will reprise that part in the upcoming “Walking Dead” movies. He also has credits on the British series “Teachers” and the film “Love Actually.”

Lincoln is represented by CAA and Markham, Froggatt and Irwin and attorney Geoffry Oblath.

Watts recently appeared as Gretchen Carlson in Showtime’s Roger Ailes saga, “The Loudest Voice.” She is also shooting the prequel to “Game of Thrones.”

