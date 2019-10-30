×

Andrew Garfield to Star in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’

Andrew Garfield will star in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Tick, Tick… Boom!” for Netflix.

Variety first reported in June that Netflix had won the movie rights to “Tick, Tick … Boom!” with “Hamilton” creator Miranda attached to direct and Garfield the top choice to star. His deal was announced on Wednesday.

“Dear Evan Hansen” writer Steven Levenson is adapting the script based on the original stage show by late “Rent” creator Jonathan Larson. Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Julie Oh of Imagine Entertainment are producing along with Miranda. Julie Larson and Levenson are executive producing.

“Tick, Tick … Boom!” is set in 1990 and tells the story of an aspiring theater composer who is waiting tables in New York City while writing “Superbia,” which he hopes will be the next great American musical and finally give him his big break. As he approaches his 30th birthday, he is overcome with anxiety, wondering if his dream is worth the cost.

Larson originated the autobiographical show in 1990 and went on to write the Pulitzer-winning musical “Rent.” Larson died tragically in 1996 on the night before the first Off Broadway preview performance of “Rent.” “Tick, Tick… Boom!” was revamped by David Auburn and premiered on Broadway in 2001.

Garfield was nominated for an Oscar for “Hacksaw Ridge” and won the Tony for Broadway’s 2018 revival of “Angels in America.” He’s repped by CAA and Kate Bryden at Gordon and French in London. The news was first reported by Deadline.

