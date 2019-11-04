Andrea Riseborough Boards Supernatural Thriller ‘Geechee’ for AGC Studios

Andrea Riseborough will star in the supernatural thriller “Geechee” for Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios, which will finance and produce.

Ford announced the deal Monday, two days ahead of the opening of the American Film Market in Santa Monica. AGC will sell international rights at AFM. CAA Media Finance is co-representing domestic rights.

“Geechee” will be the feature debut of writer-director Dubois Ashong. Production is set to begin in early 2020.

Ford and AGC’s Glendon Palmer will produce. Executive producers are Jermaine Johnson and Luke Maxwell of 3 Arts Entertainment.

Riseborough will portray a successful New York scientist who decides to leave the city with her son to start life over in the remote Sea Islands off the Atlantic coast. She quickly falls in love with the secluded island and its people, who are descendants of a centuries-old group of African slaves, but her world starts to unravel as the souls of the subjugated begin to haunt her dreams and her waking life.

“From treatment to script, Dubois has created a terrific supernatural thriller that is only elevated by the addition of the amazing Andrea Riseborough,” Palmer said.

Riseborough will next be seen starring in Nicolas Pesce’s reboot of “The Grudge” opposite Betty Gilpin and John Cho for Sony, slated for release Jan. 3. She will then be seen in Stefano Sollima’s “Zerozerozero,” Amazon’s true-crime series focusing on the cocaine drug trade. She’s completed Brandon Cronenberg’s thriller “Possessor” and “Louis Wain” opposite Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy.

The deal was negotiated by AGC’s Anant Tamirisa; by Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren & Richman on behalf of Ashong; and by Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson on behalf of Riseborough. Ashong is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment, and Riseborough is repped by CAA.