×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Andrea Riseborough to Star in Psychological Thriller ‘Here Before’

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Andrea Riseborough Nancy
CREDIT: Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Andrea Riseborough will star in “Here Before,” a Belfast-set psychological thriller from Stacey Gregg.

The movie is Gregg’s feature directorial debut. She recently co-directed “Inside Bitch” for the Royal Court Theatre in London. Her TV writing credits include Sky’s “Riviera” and Netflix’s “KAOs.”

Riseborough will play a bereaved mother in “Here Before.” After new neighbors move in, events unfold and she starts to question her reality. Jonjo O’Neill (“The Fall”), Martin McCann (“Calibre”), and Eileen O’Higgins (“Brooklyn”) will also star.

Production is underway in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Julia Godzinskaya and Sophie Vickers of Rooks Nest Entertainment produce. BBC Films, Pia Pressure and Northern Ireland Screen are financing the picture, which was developed with Northern Ireland Screen before further development through the iFeatures scheme run by Creative England and supported by the BFI.

“It’s testament to Stacey’s immense talent that she has attracted such an exceptional cast to her debut feature,” said Eva Yates, commissioning executive at BBC Films. “We are thrilled to be working with Stacey and again with Julia and Sophie at Rooks Nest, who have assembled such enthusiastic and supportive partners for this very special film.”

Popular on Variety

Andrew Reid, head of production at Northern Ireland Screen, added: “It is great to welcome Stacey home to Northern Ireland to make her first feature film. Stacey is an incredible talent whose compelling script has attracted an impressive cast lineup.”

More Film

  • Andrea Riseborough Nancy

    Andrea Riseborough to Star in Psychological Thriller ‘Here Before’

    Andrea Riseborough will star in “Here Before,” a Belfast-set psychological thriller from Stacey Gregg. The movie is Gregg’s feature directorial debut. She recently co-directed “Inside Bitch” for the Royal Court Theatre in London. Her TV writing credits include Sky’s “Riviera” and Netflix’s “KAOs.” Riseborough will play a bereaved mother in “Here Before.” After new neighbors [...]

  • Shaun Grant (l) and Justin Kurzel

    Booker Prizewinning 'Deep North' Heads to Series Under Justin Kurzel and Shaun Grant

    Justin Kurzel and Shaun Grant, the Australian directing and writing team behind “Snowtown” and the recent “True History of the Kelly Gang,” will reunite for a TV series adaptation of “The Narrow Road to the Deep North.” The series is being set up at Fremantle. The underlying Richard Flanagan-written novel, published in 2013, chronicles a [...]

  • Edward Snowden on the Rise of

    Edward Snowden on the Dangers of Mass Surveillance and Artificial General Intelligence

    Getting its world premiere in Frontlight, Tonje Hessen Schei’s gripping AI doc “iHuman” drew an audience of more than 700 to a 10 a.m. Sunday screening at the incongruously old-school Pathé Tuschinski cinema. Many had their curiosity piqued by the film’s timely subject matter—the erosion of privacy in the age of new media, and the [...]

  • Unteachable

    SGIFF: ‘Unteachable’ Explores New Facets of Singapore’s Education System

    Singapore is renowned for its education system, which is highly successful, but also rigid and stressful. Singapore-born, Chicago-based documentarian Yong Shu Ling’s “Unteachable” explores the joy of learning through a young woman’s journey to bring empathy back into classrooms. She introduces a new teaching method aimed at empowering teenagers to overcome negatives, and rekindle a [...]

  • Jorgen Leth: 'I’ve Always Been Working

    IDFA Honoree Jorgen Leth: 'I’ve Always Been Working With My Own Passions'

    Jørgen Leth hates being called “a multimedia artist,” but the fact is that “filmmaker” doesn’t really do him justice either. Now 82, the Danish polymath has a number of strings to his bow, including poetry, journalism and a passion for sports and cycling that means he truly believes is most famous in his homeland for [...]

  • 'I Love You I Miss You

    IDFA Film Review: 'I Love You I Miss You I Hope I See You Before I Die'

    “I’m worried, Mom,” says preschool-age Jade, as she nuzzles her mother Betty’s leg in a down-at-heel backyard. When pressed as to the source of her worry, the answer is both plain and quite troubling: “I don’t know.” Inchoate anxiety and a wild, fanciful imagination vie for space in a young girl’s psyche in “I Love [...]

  • Let's Talk by Marianne Khoury

    IDFA: Egyptian Director Marianne Khoury on Her Personal Ties to 'Let's Talk'

    “Let’s Talk,” which interweaves a treasure trove of archive material with cinematic conversations between four women from different generations in the family of late great Egyptian master Youssef Chahine, is a quintessentially personal project for director Marianne Khoury. Chahine, who was Arab cinema’s leading light for over half a century, was her uncle. It’s a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad