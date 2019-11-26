Andrea Riseborough to Star in Psychological Thriller ‘Here Before’

Andrea Riseborough will star in “Here Before,” a Belfast-set psychological thriller from Stacey Gregg.

The movie is Gregg’s feature directorial debut. She recently co-directed “Inside Bitch” for the Royal Court Theatre in London. Her TV writing credits include Sky’s “Riviera” and Netflix’s “KAOs.”

Riseborough will play a bereaved mother in “Here Before.” After new neighbors move in, events unfold and she starts to question her reality. Jonjo O’Neill (“The Fall”), Martin McCann (“Calibre”), and Eileen O’Higgins (“Brooklyn”) will also star.

Production is underway in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Julia Godzinskaya and Sophie Vickers of Rooks Nest Entertainment produce. BBC Films, Pia Pressure and Northern Ireland Screen are financing the picture, which was developed with Northern Ireland Screen before further development through the iFeatures scheme run by Creative England and supported by the BFI.

“It’s testament to Stacey’s immense talent that she has attracted such an exceptional cast to her debut feature,” said Eva Yates, commissioning executive at BBC Films. “We are thrilled to be working with Stacey and again with Julia and Sophie at Rooks Nest, who have assembled such enthusiastic and supportive partners for this very special film.”

Andrew Reid, head of production at Northern Ireland Screen, added: “It is great to welcome Stacey home to Northern Ireland to make her first feature film. Stacey is an incredible talent whose compelling script has attracted an impressive cast lineup.”