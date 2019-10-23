American Society of Cinematographers to Honor Frederick Elmes

The American Society of Cinematographers will honor Frederic Elmes with a lifetime achievement award.

The ASC is also honoring Donald A. Morgan with the career achievement in television award, Bruno Delbonnel with the international award; and Don McCuaig with the presidents awards.

The accolades will be presented at the annual ASC awards gala on Jan. 25, 2020, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland in Los Angeles.

“These filmmakers have contributed greatly to the legacy of cinematography over the course of their ongoing careers,” said ASC President Kees van Ooostrum. “They’ve amazed audiences with their compelling visuals and inspired peers and emerging filmmakers.”

Elmes collaborated with David Lynch on “Eraserhead,” “Blue Velvet,” “Wild at Heart” and John Cassavetes on “The Killing of a Chinese Bookie” and “Opening Night. His feature film work includes multiple films for directors Ang Lee (“The Ice Storm,” “Ride with the Devil”) and Jim Jarmusch (“Night on Earth,” “Coffee and Cigarettes”).

He won Independent Spirit Awards for “Night on Earth” and “Wild at Heart” and earned a third nomination for “Blue Velvet.” He won an Emmy for “The Night Of” and a nomination for “In the Gloaming.”

Morgan is a 10-time Primetime Emmy winner, including seven for “Home Improvement,” two for the Netflix series “The Ranch,” and one for his work on “Mr. Belvedere.” He was also nominated for “Bagdad Café,” “Girlfriends,” “Retired at 35,” “Saved by the Bell,” “Last Man Standing” and “The Ranch.”

Delbonnel is a five-time Oscar nominee for “Darkest Hour,” “Inside Llewyn Davis,” “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,” “A Very Long Engagement,” and “Amélie.”

McCuaig has over 75 narrative TV credits and has shot second unit on many features. His career began at NBC on “The Andy Williams Show” before becoming a newsreel and sports photojournalist for the CBC at the Montreal Olympics.