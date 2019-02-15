×
‘American Girl’ Live-Action Movie in the Works With Mattel and MGM

Justin Kroll

American Girl
CREDIT: Kyodo via AP Images

Mattel and MGM have partnered to develop a live-action motion picture based on Mattel’s American Girl line of books and dolls.

Mattel Films, MGM, and PictureStart’s Erik Feig will produce the film. Cassidy Lange, MGM’s co-president of production, and Robbie Brenner, Mattel Films’ executive producer, will oversee production.

American Girl characters were first introduced in 1986, going on to spawn a long-running franchise of dolls, books, and other original content. Over 32 million American Girl dolls and 157 million American Girl books have been sold through the company’s catalogue, retail stores, and website to date.

“American Girl is a beloved, story-driven franchise lending itself perfectly to a feature film,” Ynon Kreiz, Mattel’s chairman and CEO. “In MGM and Erik we have world-class partners and we look forward to working with them to give our passionate American Girl fans of all ages another way to connect with this iconic brand. This is another example of Mattel continuing to execute on our strategy as we transform Mattel into an IP-driven, high-performing toy company.”

Mattel recently announced an upcoming Hot Wheels live-action motion picture and the “Barbie” feature film starring and co-produced by Margot Robbie, both in partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures. Mattel has also partnered with Sony Pictures for a reimagining of “Masters of the Universe,” based on Mattel’s beloved toy line which became a successful animated television program.

“American Girl is a timeless and iconic brand that is part of the fabric of families all over the world. We look forward to working with our partners at Mattel and PictureStart to bring this cross-generational film to audiences all over the globe,” said Jonathan Glickman, MGM’s president, motion picture group.

MGM recently released Steven Caple Jr.’s “Creed II,” starring Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone, setting the record for highest-grossing live-action opener across Thanksgiving.

