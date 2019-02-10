America Ferrera Says She’s ‘Super Excited’ for ‘Fresh Names and Faces’ in the 2020 Presidential Election

Amidst all the recent 2020 presidential announcements, America Ferrera says she’s putting her money on some of this year’s newest politicians.

“I’m super excited for all of the new fresh names and faces, not just in the presidential race, but in politics. You know I think the 2018 midterm elections were so deeply inspiring and infused so much energy and fresh air into the conversation, and I can’t wait for 2019, which is also an election year, and 2020 to bring even more of that,” she told Variety at Saturday’s “How to Train Your Dragon” premiere in Westwood, Calif. “The conversation needs as many people from different backgrounds as possible, pushing it to be more representative of all of our experiences.”

The “How to Train Your Dragon” star was one of several cast members braving the rain at Saturday’s carpet in celebration of the franchises’ third and final installation. Directed once again by writer and executive producer Dean DeBlois, “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” follows viking clan leader Hiccup as he tries to discover a hidden dragon utopia before the evil dragon hunter Grimmel finds him first.

Raining on the blue carpet for #HowToTrainYourDragon3 pic.twitter.com/AAZIiYV4NX — Nate Nickolai (@natenickolai) February 9, 2019

On the carpet, DeBlois reflected on the “bittersweet” nature of the premiere – a fitting end for the more than ten years of work he’s put into the franchise.

“It’s just been this kind of great journey of letting the story expand and the characters grow up and build a world that for me, being a “Star Wars” kid, had this kind of similarity to me,” he says. “It was just this ever expanding world – new dragons, new people, new lands, and I’m kind of sad to see it end.”

“How to Train Your Dragon” star Jay Baruchel was similarly sad to say goodbye to his character Hiccup – he’s been playing the role for 12 years now – although he says the full force of nostalgia has yet to hit him. On account of the film’s hectic work schedule, he says his final day of recording was “terribly uneventful,” especially since he didn’t realize it was his last.

“I don’t know that Dean did either,” he says. “Or maybe we’re just Canadian, and we don’t like to make a fuss about stuff. It’s been quite a ride, man.”

Joining Baruchel on the carpet was Gerard Butler who, despite his character’s death in “How to Train Your Dragon 2,” was excited to see the new film. As Hiccup’s father, he appears in several flashbacks, which he jokes only came about after he blackmailed DeBlois.

“I always felt, oh, there’ll be room for me somewhere,” he says. “You know they can’t quite get rid of me; why would they?”

Following the premiere, stars and guests alike celebrated the film at a “How to Train Your Dragon” themed block party, complete with Hiccup and Astrid impersonators, a candy bag station and Diddy Riese ice cream sandwiches.

“How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World” hits theaters Feb. 22.