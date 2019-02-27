AMC Theatres Subscription Service Stubs A-List Hits 700,000 Subscribers

AMC Theatres’ Stubs A-List program, the subscription service that allows customers to see three movies a week for $19.95 a month, has hit 700,000 subscribers.

That figure is well ahead of the original projection, announced last June, for 500,000 subscribers by the end of its first year. Since the program launched, AMC Stubs A-List-member theatre attendance has totaled 14 million, including the purchase of traditionally-priced tickets for family and friends.

“The continued growth of AMC Stubs A-List to more than 700,000 members, and their dramatic increase in moviegoing, is exactly what we had in mind when we launched the program last June,” CEO and president Adam Aron said. “Members are seeing many more movies than they did before A-List was created, are seeing movies more than once, and they’re bringing their friends and family members along, who are paying for their tickets at full price.”

AMC hiked prices last month in California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York from $19.95 to $23.95 a month. The monthly cost increased to $21.95 for subscribers in Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, and Washington D.C.

Stubs A-List was set up as a rival to MoviePass, which has drastically cut back its movie-a-day offering for $9.95 a month to only three movies per month.