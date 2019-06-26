AMC Subscription Program Hits 860k Members

AMC’s subscription service, launched in 2018 as a challenger to MoviePass, has reached 860,129 members in its first 12 months.

Given the unwieldy moniker of AMC Stubs A-List, the service costs between $19.95 to $23.95 per month depending on where users live. The company initially said it had hoped to sign up 500,000 members in its first year and 1 million in its second year of operation.

Stubs A-list was created after MoviePass slashed its prices, disrupting the exhibition business by offering customers the chance to see a movie a day for less than $10 a month. AMC was one of MoviePass’s fiercest critics, arguing that the pricing was unsustainable. Indeed, MoviePass did have trouble turning a profit, and as its fortunes faded it experimented with different pricing models, shedding customers in the process. At its height, MoviePass boasted roughly 3 million accounts. In April, Business Insider reported that MoviePass’s subscriber rolls topped out at just 225,000, a sharp decline in members that demonstrated a mass exodus had taken place.

AMC said its Stubs A-List members have seen movies in AMC theaters more than 20 million times since the program’s inception. The program has undergone some changes in price, raising the cost of subscriptions in states such as California and New York.

Stubs A-list gives customers the ability to see movies in premium formats such as IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and RealD.