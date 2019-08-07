×

AMC Stubs Subscription Service Hits 900,000 Members

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
AMC theater
CREDIT: Courtesy of AMC

AMC Theatres’ Stubs A-List program, which allows customers to see three movies a week for $19.95 a month, has hit 900,000 subscribers.

That figure is far ahead of the original projection, announced 14 months ago, for 500,000 Stubs subscribers by the end of its first year. AMC launched the program as a means to combat the success of MoviePass, which began cratering a year ago due to financial shortfalls. According to AMC, the program is now the No. 1 moviegoing subscription service in North America.

“The AMC Stubs A-List program’s continued positive momentum makes it far and away the most popular movie theater subscription program in the world,” AMC CEO and president Adam Aron said. “Its success is a testament to its guest friendly features and the significant value it offers for movie-goers. It also reflects the powerful draw that movie-going has in the United States. With more than 900,000 members, we are highly gratified that our A-List efforts have been so well received by our guests.”

AMC, which has 659 locations in the U.S., hiked prices earlier this year in California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York from $19.95 to $23.95 a month. The monthly cost increased to $21.95 for subscribers in Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington and Washington D.C.

Regal Cinemas recently launched an Unlimited plan will offer moviegoers tickets to as many standard-format movies as they want, for $18 a month at 200 Regal locations.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • 'If Only' Review: Ginevra Elkann's Wistful,

    Locarno Film Review: 'If Only'

    “Magari” is an Italian word without a precise English-language equivalent: somewhere between “maybe” and “I wish,” backed by a particularly Italian tone of cheerful, shrugging flexibility. It’s the original title of Ginevra Elkann’s sweetly ruminative debut feature, though the more blandly whimsical “If Only” has been chosen as its English moniker, which is neither wrong [...]

  • 'The Kitchen': A Mob Drama Like

    Film Review: 'The Kitchen'

    When two movie studios launch projects built on a suspiciously similar concept — it could be asteroid-hitting-the-earth thrillers or animated bug comedies, biopics about Truman Capote writing “In Cold Blood” or reboots of classic old monster franchises — it’s sometimes a coincidence and sometimes a case of flat-out imitation (which is the nice word for [...]

  • Locarno Critics Academy

    Locarno Film Festival Hosts Aspiring Film Critics

    For the eighth year in a row, the Locarno Film Festival is playing host to 12 aspiring film critics from around the world as part of the festival’s annual Critics Academy initiative. Featuring participants from Switzerland, Pakistan, the Netherlands, Mexico, the U.S, the U.K., Nigeria and Czech Republic, the latest edition of the Locarno Critics [...]

  • (from left) Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham)

    'Hobbs & Shaw' Set to Speed Past Box Office Pileup

    Call it an end of summer box office dump, but busy movie theater marquees are about to get even more crowded. That’s because five films — Disney-Fox’s tear-jerker “The Art of Racing in the Rain,” Warner Bros. and New Line’s heist thriller “The Kitchen,” Paramount’s kiddy pic “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” Lionsgate’s [...]

  • AMC theater

    AMC Stubs Subscription Service Hits 900,000 Members

    AMC Theatres’ Stubs A-List program, which allows customers to see three movies a week for $19.95 a month, has hit 900,000 subscribers. That figure is far ahead of the original projection, announced 14 months ago, for 500,000 Stubs subscribers by the end of its first year. AMC launched the program as a means to combat [...]

  • Exclusive - All RoundMandatory Credit: Photo

    Wesley Snipes Joins Eddie Murphy's 'Coming to America' Sequel

    Wesley Snipes has signed on to appear in Eddie Murphy’s “Coming to America” sequel as an African general. “Hustle & Flow” helmer Craig Brewer is directing the project with Murphy, Kevin Misher, and Kenya Barris producing. The 1988 original movie, directed by John Landis, starred Murphy as the charming African prince Akeem, who traveled to New York [...]

  • Joel Fry'Yesterday' film premiere, London, UK

    Disney's 'Cruella' Casts Joel Fry as Jasper (EXCLUSIVE)

    Joel Fry is set to play Jasper in Disney’s “Cruella,” a live-action origin story based on the classic “101 Dalmatians” villain Cruella de Vil. In the original cartoon, Jasper was one of the bumbling crooks who along with his cohort Horace, kidnapped the 101 dalmatians for Cruela Dev Vil. Paul Walter Hauser will be playing [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad