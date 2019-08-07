AMC Stubs Subscription Service Hits 900,000 Members

AMC Theatres’ Stubs A-List program, which allows customers to see three movies a week for $19.95 a month, has hit 900,000 subscribers.

That figure is far ahead of the original projection, announced 14 months ago, for 500,000 Stubs subscribers by the end of its first year. AMC launched the program as a means to combat the success of MoviePass, which began cratering a year ago due to financial shortfalls. According to AMC, the program is now the No. 1 moviegoing subscription service in North America.

“The AMC Stubs A-List program’s continued positive momentum makes it far and away the most popular movie theater subscription program in the world,” AMC CEO and president Adam Aron said. “Its success is a testament to its guest friendly features and the significant value it offers for movie-goers. It also reflects the powerful draw that movie-going has in the United States. With more than 900,000 members, we are highly gratified that our A-List efforts have been so well received by our guests.”

AMC, which has 659 locations in the U.S., hiked prices earlier this year in California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York from $19.95 to $23.95 a month. The monthly cost increased to $21.95 for subscribers in Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington and Washington D.C.

Regal Cinemas recently launched an Unlimited plan will offer moviegoers tickets to as many standard-format movies as they want, for $18 a month at 200 Regal locations.