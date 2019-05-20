AMC Stubs A-List Becomes No. 1 Movie Subscription Service

AMC Theatres’ Stubs A-List program, which allows customers to see three movies a week for $19.95 a month, has hit 800,000 subscribers.

That figure is well ahead of the original projection, announced last June, for 500,000 subscribers by the end of its first year. According to AMC, the program is now the No. 1 moviegoing subscription service in North America.

“With AMC Stubs A-List, we believe we’ve cracked the code to make this concept successful for AMC, our shareholders, our studio partners and most importantly, our guests,” AMC CEO and president Adam Aron said. “While others have tried and failed in this space, A-List is only getting stronger. Members are seeing many more movies than they did before A-List was created, they are seeing movies more than once and they’re bringing their friends and family members along, who are paying for their tickets at full price.”

AMC hiked prices earlier this year in California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York from $19.95 to $23.95 a month. The monthly cost increased to $21.95 for subscribers in Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington and Washington D.C.

Related MoviePass Has Lost Over 90% of Its Subscribers in Less Than a Year (Report) Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

Stubs A-List was set up as a rival to the now-flailing MoviePass, which has drastically cut back its movie-a-day offering for $9.95 a month to only three movies per month. Its subscriber count has reported plunged from a high of more than 3 million to 225,000 in less than a year.