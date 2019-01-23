×
Film News Roundup: AMC, Regal to Leave ‘Roma’ Out of Best Picture Showcases

Dave McNary

Yalitza Aparicio as Cleo, Marco Graf as Pepe, Fernando Gradiaga as Señor Antonio, and Marina De Tavira as Señora Sofia in Roma, written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón.Photo by Carlos Somonte.
CREDIT: Photo by Carlos Somonte / Courtesy of Netflix

In today’s film news roundup, “Roma” will not be in the best picture showcases at AMC and Regal, “Jimi Hendrix: Electric Church” gets a release and SAG-AFTRA’s David White has a new appointment.

ROMA’ SPURNED

AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas are leaving Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” out of their upcoming annual showings of the contenders for the Academy Award for best picture.

Both chains made the announcement Tuesday after “Roma” was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and indicated that the rationale stems from their refusal to book Neflix’s titles, due to the Netflix policy of ignoring the traditional 90-day window between initial theatrical release and home release. In the case of “Roma,” Netflix debuted the movie on Nov. 21 and began streaming the film on Dec. 14.

AMC said, “For more than a decade, movie-lovers have enjoyed the AMC Best Picture Showcase to catch up on the nominated films that played at AMC throughout the prior year. This year, Academy members nominated a film that was never licensed to AMC to play in our theatres. As such, it is not included in the AMC Best Picture Showcase.”

Regal said in its statement: “The Regal Best Picture Film Festival showcases the Best Picture nominees that played in our theatres in 2018. For that reason, ‘Roma,’ a movie predominantly shown on TV, will not be included in our festival.”

HENDRIX DOCUMENTARY

Abramorama is partnering with Experience Hendrix LLC and Sony Legacy Recordings to release their concert documentary “Jimi Hendrix: Electric Church” in more than 35 theaters over the next two months.

“Electric Church,” which originally aired on Showtime, tells the story of the Jimi Hendrix Experience’s involvement as the headliner of the Second Atlanta International Pop Festival on July 4, 1970. The film features interviews with Hendrix’s Experience bandmates Billy Cox and the late Mitch Mitchell as well as Steve Winwood, Rich Robinson, Kirk Hammett, Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi and festival organizer Alex Cooley. The film will be shown first on Jan. 31 at the Arclight Hollywood and the IFC Center in New York.

The performance took place 10 weeks before Hendrix died at the age of 27. The film includes performances of “Hey Joe,” “Voodoo Child (Slight Return),” “Purple Haze,” “Straight Ahead,” “Freedom” and “Room Full Of Mirrors.”

SAG-AFTRA APPOINTMENT

SAG-AFTRA national executive director David White has been appointed by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors to a seat as director of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

White will serve as one of nine directors of the San Francisco bank for a three-year term that runs through Dec. 31, 2021. The board of directors plays a role in monetary and credit policy along with supervising administration of the regional bank.

White became national executive director of the Screen Actors Guild in 2009. He was a major driver for the 2012 merger of SAG and AFTRA, which currently represents about 160,000 performers.

  • Yalitza Aparicio as Cleo, Marco Graf

