Film News Roundup: AMC Sets Free Screenings of Martin Luther King Documentary

In today’s film news roundup, AMC sets free screenings of a Martin Luther King documentary, Participant comes on board “Manos,” and David Glasser’s 101 Studios hires three execs.

SCREENINGS

AMC Theatres will honor the life of Martin Luther King Jr. with free showings at 100 locations of the documentary “King: A Filmed Record…Montgomery to Memphis.”

The film will play at 6 p.m. on April 4, the 51st anniversary of King’s death. The Oscar-nominated film was selected in 1999 by the Library of Congress to be preserved and included in the National Film Registry. Prior to its 2013 theatrical re-release with Gathr Films and Kino Lorber, it was rarely seen since its 1970 “one-time only” theatrical premiere.

Guests can obtain their free ticket at the box office of participating AMC theatres. Tickets also can be reserved in advance here. In addition to the screening, AMC will be financially supporting the work of the King Center, enabling 1,000 students to participate in the Students with King program, which provides grade school students the chance to learn more about King and his wife, Coretta Scott King.

DISTRIBUTION DEAL

Participant Media has partnered with Neon for the U.S. distribution of “Manos,” directed by Alejandro Landes and starring Julianne Nicholson.

“Manos” received the Sundance World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award, followed by a screening at the Berlin Film Festival and the Cartagena International Film Festival, where it won the audience award. The film is about a young group of soldiers and rebels training on a remote mountain in Latin America with an American hostage (played by Nicholson).

Jonathan King, president of narrative film and television for Participant, said, “With ‘Manos,’ Alejandro has created a spectacular and emotional cinematic experience, but it also helps illuminate the often chaotic process out of civil war in places like Colombia and the role of minors in combat situations they don’t control.”

EXECUTIVE HIRES

David Glasser’s 101 Studios has hired Michele Newman to be executive VP of finance and strategy, Laurent Ouaknine to head U.S. distribution, and Ennis Hensley to head international sales and distribution.

“Michele, Laurent and Ennis bring with them a wealth of experience that will help 101 Studios become the home to talent who are looking for high-quality collaboration and innovative teamwork,“ said CEO Glasser and COO David Hutkin.

Glasser was the longtime chief operating officer at the Weinstein Company before it unraveled last year in the wake of the sexual harassment scandals surrounding company chief Harvey Weinstein. He and Hutkin launched 101 Studios earlier this year.

Newman held executive roles at New Line and Sidney Kimmel Entertainment. Ouaknine was the former distribution president at the Weinstein Company. Hensley served as president of international sales and distribution at TWC.