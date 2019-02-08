×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

AMC Extends Facebook Ticketing App Partnership to U.K. Odeon Chain

By

Robert's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Facebook

The AMC-owned Odeon Cinemas chain has partnered with Facebook to bring its movie ticket platform “Films” to the U.K. The app allows British Facebook users to browse movies and showtimes at Odeon’s 109 cinemas across the U.K. and purchase tickets directly on the social networking platform for the first time.

The move follows AMC’s introduction of the partnership with Facebook in the U.S., which was announced last July. The extension of the partnership to include Odeon in the U.K. was announced Friday with the Facebook “Films” app launching the same day.

Odeon Cinemas, the U.K. and Ireland’s largest cinema chain with 120 sites in total across the two countries, is the official launch partner for the app in the U.K. The Facebook app is not available to Irish users at this stage. AMC was the first movie exhibitor to work directly with Facebook on this ticketing platform in the U.S. The platform also allows users to view trailers and additional details about the movie.

“We’re always looking at new innovations and ways to give our guests a better service, and this new way of purchasing tickets online helps to expand our guests’ choices on where and how they purchase their cinema tickets,” said Amy Miller, director of digital product and technology for Odeon. “We want to make the ticket purchasing process as simple and accessible as possible for all of our guests, and we are pleased to further this through our exciting partnership with Facebook.”

AMC acquired the Odeon/UCI chain in November 2016 and has set about a multi-million pound luxury overhaul of many sites including the iconic Odeon Leicester Square, which re-opened in December following a major 11-month refurbishment.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Film

  • AMC Extends Facebook Ticketing App Partnership

    AMC Extends Facebook Ticketing App Partnership to U.K. Odeon Chain

    The AMC-owned Odeon Cinemas chain has partnered with Facebook to bring its movie ticket platform “Films” to the U.K. The app allows British Facebook users to browse movies and showtimes at Odeon’s 109 cinemas across the U.K. and purchase tickets directly on the social networking platform for the first time. The move follows AMC’s introduction [...]

  • Juliette Binoche Slack Bay

    IFC Films Buys Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche Drama 'The Truth' (EXCLUSIVE)

    IFC Films has acquired North American rights to “The Truth,” Hirokazu Kore-eda’s followup to his Oscar-nominated and Palme d’Or-winning “Shoplifters,” Variety has learned. The deal was announced at the Berlin Film Festival and comes after an active Sundance for IFC one in which the indie label picked up rights to the Keira Knightley thriller “Official [...]

  • Transnistria-review

    Rotterdam Film Review: 'Transnistra'

    Talented Swedish-born documentary director Anna Eborn has an affinity for communities that exist outside space and time, locating people whose lives are spent in areas that don’t conform to common notions of 21st century globalization. In “Pine Ridge,” she turned her camera on Native Americans in a South Dakota reservation; in “Lida” she spent time [...]

  • Stieg Larsson: The Man Who Played

    Sundance Film Review: 'Stieg Larsson: The Man Who Played With Fire'

    Those expecting a documentary focusing on Stieg Larsson’s huge popular “Millennium” series — the high-grade pulp mysteries he wrote as a kind of hobby, and which weren’t published until after his death in 2004 at age 50 — are likely to be disappointed by “The Man Who Played With Fire.” The thing for which Larsson [...]

  • Locarno Academy Partners With Intl. Film

    Locarno, Panama Festival Team for New Academy Program

    Switzerland’s Locarno Festival has announced that the Intl. Film Festival of Panama will become its fourth and final festival partner in Latin America. “The impact the Locarno Industry Academy will have on professionals of the region is ineffable,” said Panama Festival director Pituka Ortega Heilbron. “Attention is being paid to an industry and an audience [...]

  • 'Vita & Virginia' to Open BFI

    'Vita & Virginia' to Open BFI Flare LGBTQ Festival

    Biopic “Vita & Virginia” has been set as the opening night film for this year’s edition of the BFI Flare Festival, Britain’s largest and longest running LGBTQ+ film festival. Chanya Button’s film, which stars Elizabeth Debicki as iconic author Virginia Woolf and Gemma Arterton as her lover and muse Vita Sackville-West, will see its U.K. [...]

  • Sion Sono

    Berlin: 'Ghostland' Director Sion Sono Suffers Heart Attack

    Japanese director Sion Sono suffered a heart attack Thursday and has since undergone an operation. Sono’s representatives have told Japanese media that his life is not in danger. His illness may delay production of Nicolas Cage-starring horror-action film “Prisoners of the Ghostland,” which was scheduled to begin shooting this spring. Cage is to star as [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad