AMC Extends Facebook Ticketing App Partnership to U.K. Odeon Chain

The AMC-owned Odeon Cinemas chain has partnered with to bring its movie ticket platform “Films” to the U.K. The app allows British users to browse movies and showtimes at Odeon’s 109 cinemas across the U.K. and purchase tickets directly on the social networking platform for the first time.

The move follows AMC’s introduction of the partnership with Facebook in the U.S., which was announced last July. The extension of the partnership to include Odeon in the U.K. was announced Friday with the Facebook “Films” app launching the same day.

Odeon Cinemas, the U.K. and Ireland’s largest cinema chain with 120 sites in total across the two countries, is the official launch partner for the app in the U.K. The Facebook app is not available to Irish users at this stage. AMC was the first movie exhibitor to work directly with Facebook on this ticketing platform in the U.S. The platform also allows users to view trailers and additional details about the movie.

“We’re always looking at new innovations and ways to give our guests a better service, and this new way of purchasing tickets online helps to expand our guests’ choices on where and how they purchase their cinema tickets,” said Amy Miller, director of digital product and technology for Odeon. “We want to make the ticket purchasing process as simple and accessible as possible for all of our guests, and we are pleased to further this through our exciting partnership with Facebook.”

AMC acquired the Odeon/UCI chain in November 2016 and has set about a multi-million pound luxury overhaul of many sites including the iconic Odeon Leicester Square, which re-opened in December following a major 11-month refurbishment.