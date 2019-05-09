×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

AMC Entertainment Earnings Dragged Down by Weak Box Office

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dumbo Movie 2019
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

It was, by most measures, a bad few months to be a major theater chain.

And AMC Entertainment as the world’s biggest exhibitor, felt the burn from a series of flop films and underperforming blockbuster hopefuls during its most recent quarter. The company’s revenues fell 13.2% to $1.2 billion, while the company suffered an adjusted loss of $1.21 per share. It also recorded a net loss of $130.2 million.

The losses were worse than anticipated. Wall Street analysts had predicted that AMC would show a loss of 54 cents a share. However, the revenues were slightly better than the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion.

The movie business was in a funk for the first three months of 2019. “Captain Marvel” was a hit, grossing more than $1.1 billion globally, as was Jordan Peele’s thriller “Us,” but the rest of the pickings were slim, at least when it came to movies people wanted to see. The movie business also suffered unenviable comparison with 2018 when “Black Panther” turbocharged box office receipts. AMC wasn’t the only chain to see its fortunes fade. U.S. movie admissions slid 14.9% in the first quarter to 265.6 million and box office receipts plunged 16.3% to $2.39 billion. AMC did manage to outperform the industry — its domestic attendance per screen only declined 10.1% in the first quarter of 2019.

Related

In a statement accompanying the feeble results, AMC chief Adam Aron was all about the future. He made a point of mentioning the global success of “Avengers: Endgame,” a certified smash that opened after the most recent quarter had ended.

“Grossing well over $2 billion globally in just its first two weeks in theaters, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ continues to validate the appeal to consumers of seeing high quality movies, communally, in theaters, on the big screen,” said Aron. “Accordingly, we continue to be excited about the remainder of 2019, which we believe might be the highest grossing 9-month period in cinema history. We are optimistic that the full year 2019 box office will be at least as strong as 2018, and potentially could be the first year ever that the domestic box office breaks $12 billion.”

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s ‘Earth’ Picked up by

    Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s ‘Earth’ Picked up by Free Stone

    Indie sales house, Free Stone Productions has picked up sales rights on “To The Ends Of The Earth,” the new film by Japanese directing icon Kiyoshi Kurosawa. Starring Atsuko Maeda, Ryo Kase, and Shota Sometani, the film is a rare example of a Japanese-Uzbekistan co-production. Production is by Eiko Mizuno-Gray and Jason Gray of Tokyo-based Loaded [...]

  • Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Article 15’ to Open

    Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Article 15’ to Open London’s Indian Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

    Anubhav Sinha’s “Article 15,” starring Ayushmann Khurrana, will have its world premiere at the 10th edition of the London Indian Film Festival. The opening night film and red carpet will take place at London’s Picturehouse Central. Khurrana plays a police officer from a privileged background in “Article 15.” His first posting is to rural north [...]

  • Cannes’ Market Readies 2019 Frontières Genre

    Cannes Film Market Readies Third Frontières Genre Platform

    The Cannes’ Film Market – in co-operation with the Fantasia International Film Festival will, for the third year, present the Frontières Platform for genre film projects and works in progress, running May 18-19. Over the two days, Cannes Film Market will host two platforms for the 14 selected productions: Proof of Concept presentations for those [...]

  • We Believe in Dinosaurs

    Film Review: 'We Believe in Dinosaurs'

    This summer will see the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. It may also provide opportunity to meditate upon the fact that an awed populace back then could hardly have imagined an American near-future in which anti-science sentiments would become so widespread, particularly at the highest levels of a government that once rated [...]

  • The Gasoline Thieves

    Tribeca Film Review: 'The Gasoline Thieves'

    We’ve all heard the warning, “If you play with fire, you’re gonna get burned.” Well, that’s nothing compared to the consequences if you steal gasoline straight from the source — an extremely high-risk practice now on the rise in Mexico, where the combustibility of extracting raw fuel from open fields is amplified by the dangers [...]

  • Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery Star in

    Film News Roundup: Dacre Montgomery, Geraldine Viswanathan to Star in 'Broken Heart Gallery'

    In today’s film news roundup, Geraldine Viswanathan and Cedric the Entertainer get gigs, shooting starts on apocalyptic thriller “G.O.D.,” and immigrant story “Footprints of the Dragon” is in the works. CASTINGS Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery and Utkarsh Ambudkar are set to star in romantic comedy “The Broken Heart Gallery.” Viswanathan will portray an art collector [...]

  • Chris Evans

    Chris Evans' 'Infinite' Gets 2020 Summer Release Date

    Paramount has dated Chris Evans’ past-lives drama “Infinite” for Aug. 7, 2020. The studio has also moved Eddie Murphy’s “Coming to America” sequel off that date and back four months to Dec. 18, 2020. That holiday date had been occupied by James Cameron’s “Avatar 2,” but Disney announced on Tuesday that the sequel was moving [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad