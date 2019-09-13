×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amblin Partners Names Dan Berger Head of Communications

Longtime Steven Spielberg Rep Marvin Levy Moves to Advisor Role

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock/Courtesy of 20th Century Fox

Amblin Partners has set a new leadership structure that welcomes longtime Hollywood player Dan Berger as executive vice president and head of communications at the Steven Spielberg content company.

Last at 20th Century Fox film before Disney acquired the studio in March, Berger will oversee Amblin’s corporate communications, marketing and publicity efforts. He will also serve as Spielberg’s chief spokesperson. As Berger comes on board, Spielberg’s veteran communications expert Marvin Levy will segue to the role of senior advisor.

“The term ‘second family’ is often used to reference the very closest relationships we build in the workplace, but that term does little justice to the collaboration that Marvin Levy and I have enjoyed as we enter the fifth decade of our working friendship.  Marvin is, as he has always been, simply family,” Spielberg said in a statement. “I’m overjoyed to continue calling him both a friend and a colleague, and that our partnership – one of the longest of my career – will go forward as he takes on this new role. We are so fortunate to welcome Dan Berger into this role,
and to call on his broad experience across so many facets of the entertainment industry.”

Spielberg and Levy first worked together on the 1977 film “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.” His notable marketing campaigns include those for “The China Syndrome,” “Kramer Vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice” and “Back to the Future.”

More to come … 

 

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Amblin Partners Names Dan Berger Head

    Amblin Partners Names Dan Berger Head of Communications

    Amblin Partners has set a new leadership structure that welcomes longtime Hollywood player Dan Berger as executive vice president and head of communications at the Steven Spielberg content company. Last at 20th Century Fox film before Disney acquired the studio in March, Berger will oversee Amblin’s corporate communications, marketing and publicity efforts. He will also [...]

  • Sea Fever

    Toronto Film Review: 'Sea Fever'

    Something — we never quite figure out what, where it came from or why — menaces the crew of an Irish fishing trawler in “Sea Fever.” , or anything else in particular. Nonetheless, it’s a conventional buildup-to-process-of-cast-elimination suspenser that’s unfortunately low on actual suspense, let alone thrills or narrative invention. Some recognizable cast names and [...]

  • The Weekend

    Film Review: 'The Weekend'

    , as stark white-on-black title cards usher in a muted, clarinet-led jazz score of faintly mournful whimsy. Check. It continues: Our protagonist is a dry, lovelorn standup comic, inclined to drop references to Godard and Fellini in casual conversation, working out romantic issues against a backdrop of warm autumnal melancholy. Check, check, check. Yet if [...]

  • Animation Is Film Festival to Open

    Animation Is Film Festival to Open With Japan's 'Weathering With You'

    The third Animation Is Film Festival has set “Weathering With You” as its opening film on Oct. 18 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. “Weathering With You” is set in Japan during exceptionally rainy weather and tells the story of a high school boy who befriends an orphan girl who appears to be able to [...]

  • 'Western Stars' Review: Bruce Springsteen's Rapturous

    Toronto Film Review: Bruce Springsteen's 'Western Stars'

    There’s a moment in “Western Stars,” the rapturous new Bruce Springsteen concert film that’s also a meditation on all things Bruce, when Springsteen lifts you up and carries you off in that way that only he can do. Most of the movie was shot in the 140-year-old cavernous dark barn that sits on Springsteen’s property [...]

  • Find me in Paris

    Disney Channel Latin America Acquires Time-Traveling Ballet Series 'Find Me in Paris'

    Disney Channel Latin America has acquired all three seasons of the popular tween drama series “Find Me in Paris” from Federation Kinds & Family. “Find Me in Paris,” which is produced by David Michel, Zoé Carrera Allaix and Cecile Lauritano at Cottonwood Media, will roll out on Disney Channel Latin American during the first half [...]

  • Ava DuVernay Launching Array 360 Film

    Ava DuVernay to Launch Array 360 Film Series at Los Angeles Campus

    Ava DuVernay is starting an Array 360 Film Series, aimed at bringing together filmmakers and emerging artists for six weekends from Sept. 27 to Nov. 2 in Los Angeles. The events will take place at the new Amanda Theater on the Array Creative Campus in Filipinotown. The series will include the work of filmmakers Agnès Varda, Euzhan Palcy, Barbara [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad