Amber Heard Claims Johnny Depp Threatened to Kill Her During Years of Abuse

Amber Heard has recounted years of abuse she endured by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, in new court documents filed in response to his $50 million defamation lawsuit against her.

The actress referred to Depp as “the Monster” multiple times in the court filings and claimed he wouldn’t remember the abuse due to his excessive drinking and drug use, as first reported by Page Six. At their LA apartment in December 2015, the former “Pirates of the Caribbean” star grabbed Heard by the hair and throat, slapped her in the face and screamed, “I’ll f—ing kill you, you hear me?” He allegedly dragged her on a bed and began punching her head, breaking the bed frame in the process.

“For a while, I could not scream or breathe. I worried that Johnny was in a blacked-out state and unaware of the damage he was doing, and that he could actually kill me,” Heard said.

Heard and Depp began dating in 2012, and a year later Heard recalled seeing him abuse drugs and alcohol.

“Johnny often would not remember his delusional and violent conduct after he came out of his drunk or medicated states…Because I loved Johnny, I had believed his multiple promises that he could and would get better. I was wrong.”

In May 2014, the actress claimed that Depp began heavily drinking, threw items and verbally abused her on a private flight. He kicked Heard in the back, she said, knocking her to the ground, and passed out in the bathroom for the rest of the flight. Depp later apologized via text, saying he couldn’t remember what happened. His assistant also texted Heard, saying “He’s a little lost boy. And needs all the help he can get.”

Heard and Depp got married in February 2015, but a month later he went on a three-day bender on ecstasy when he was supposed to be sober.

“Johnny told me that I had not explicitly forbidden him from taking ecstasy. The argument heated up, and Johnny pushed me, slapped me, and shoved me to the ground before I retreated to a locked bedroom,” Heard said.

Depp allegedly resumed drinking and abusing his former wife throughout the three days. He threw her through a ping-pong table, choked her and wrote messages in blood and oil on the walls before being hospitalized.

“To this day, I still have scars on my arms and feet from this incident,” Heard said.

After Depp reportedly threw a cellphone at her face “like a baseball pitcher” in May 2016, Heard decided to leave him for good and filed a restraining order. They divorced in January 2017 and Heard reported the abuse, but found very little support by the public.

“I lost a part for a movie in which I had already been cast. People I have never met or spoken to threatened me with violence. I received so many death threats I had to change my phone number on a near-weekly basis,” she said. “People accused me of having abused Johnny. That simply is not true. I never attacked Johnny other than in self-defense.”

Heard penned an op-ed for the Washington Post in 2018 and described her abuse, but never mentioned Depp. The actor filed a $50 defamation lawsuit for claims that his ex-wife insinuated he was the abuser and called her allegations a hoax.