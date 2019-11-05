×

'Euphoria,' 'Detective Pikachu' Stars Cast in Amazon Thriller 'The Voyeurs' (EXCLUSIVE)

Matt Donnelly

“Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney and “Detective Pikachu” actor Justice Smith have been cast in “The Voyeurs,” an indie currently in production from Amazon Studios.

The film, which will debut exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, is the first in a planned series of “sexy date night” thrillers that studio chief Jennifer Salke promised earlier this year for subscribers.

“The Voyeurs” follows a young couple (Sweeney and Smith) who move into their dream apartment, only to find their windows look directly into a unit across the street — a volatile and attractive couple who captivate the pair. When they attempt to anonymously intercede in their lives, they unwittingly set in motion a chain of events that will lead to disaster.

Michael Mohan (“Everything Sucks!”) is writing and directing the project, which is currently shooting in Montreal, Canada. The cast also includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo (“The Society,” “Hotel Mumbai”) and Ben Hardy (“Bohemian Rhapsody”). Greg Gilreath and Adam Hendricks of Divide/Conquer will produce “The Voyeurs,” while Zac Locke is executive producing.

“We live in a strange era where it is entirely socially acceptable to peer into the lives of complete strangers by looking at the manicured and cultivated version of the lives, they’d like us to think they lead. With ‘The Voyeurs,’ we’re asking a simple question: Is it okay to watch? I’m thrilled to be working with Amazon Studios to bring back the erotic thriller genre with this film,” Mohan told Variety.

The Divide/Conquer team added that “Amazon’s history of supporting smart and ambitious cinema, coupled with the know-how, enthusiasm, and all-around great taste of everyone at the company has made this partnership an incredible experience.”

Mahon’s creative team includes director of photography Elisha Christian (“Columbus,” “Everything Sucks!”), production designer Adam Reamer (“Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionist”), casting director Amey René (“Paddleton,” “Blue Jay”) and costume designer Romy Itzigsohn (“Sierra Burgess is a Loser”). Mohan has made two independent features and two short films, both of which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

Sweeney is one of several breakouts from HBO’s grim portrait of modern youth “Euphoria,” which is reportedly the service’s most-streamed drama in history. She will be seen next in Pete Davidson’s “Big Time Adolescence,” and the Oscilloscope release “Clementine” in early 2020.

Smith starred alongside an animated Ryan Reynolds in Warner Bros.’ “Pikachu,” which grossed over $430 million worldwide. On deck, he has Netflix’s “All the Bright Places” alongside Elle Fanning.

Bordizzo appeared in “Guns Akimbo” alongside Daniel Radcliffe, which was acquired by Bleecker Street out of Toronto this year. Hardy will next fight alongside Reynolds in Michael Bay’s “6 Underground” on Netflix.

Sweeney is repped by Paradigm Talent. Smith is repped by WME and The Kohl Group. Bordizzo is repped by UTA, Industry Entertainment and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman. Hardy is with Untitled, UTA and CAM.

