Amazon’s ‘The Report’ Gets U.K. Theatrical Release Ahead of Streaming Launch

Adam Driver appears in The Report by Scott Z. Burns, an official selection of the Premieres program at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.
CREDIT: Atsushi Nishijima

Amazon Studio’s “The Report” will be released theatrically in the U.K. three weeks before it lands on the Prime Video streaming service. The Scott Z. Burns film tells the story of Daniel J. Jones, a U.S. Senate staffer who worked to reveal that truth about an “enhanced interrogation” program run by the CIA in the wake of 9/11. The U.K. release strategy mirrors that of the U.S., where the awards hopeful will be released in theaters two weeks before it hits SVOD, starting Sept. 27.

Adam Driver, Annette Bening, Jon Hamm, Maura Tierney and Michael C. Hall star in the film. It is produced by Steven Soderbergh alongside Jennifer Fox, Scott Z. Burns, Kerry Orent, Michael Sugar, Eddy Moretti and Danny Gabai.

Curzon said that “The Report” will be given key positioning in the U.K. for awards season. It previously collaborated with Amazon on the U.K. and U.S. awards campaign for Pawel Pawlikowski’s “Cold War,” which was nominated in four categories at the 2019 BAFTA awards and three categories at the 2019 Oscars. It grossed about £2 million ($2.5 million) at the U.K. box office and on Curzon’s on-demand service.

“’The Report’ manages that rare trick of telling a vital and important story in a way that is both intelligent and completely gripping,” said Philip Knatchbull, CEO of Curzon. “We are delighted to be working again with Amazon Studios, who share our faith in the theatrical experience and the desire to provide customer choice, and reach the widest possible audience through digital distribution.”

There is tension in the U.K., as in many territories, between some exhibitors and streamers, notably over whether their originals should be eligible for film awards. Cineworld has pulled its support for BAFTA over the issue and VUE has expressed its concerns. Curzon, meanwhile, has worked with Amazon and Netflix on the release of their original movies, which have played in its theaters. It will release “The Report” on Sept. 20.

