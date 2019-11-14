×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amazon Lands ‘Knives Out,’ ‘Rambo: Last Blood’ for U.K. as Part of Lionsgate Output Deal

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rambo Last Blood
CREDIT: Yana Blajeva

Rambo, David Copperfield, and Daniel Craig are coming to Amazon Prime Video in the U.K. after the streamer struck an output deal with U.S. studio Lionsgate.

The agreement hands Amazon U.K. streaming rights to Lionsgate’s theatrical titles, meaning the likes of Rian Johnson’sKnives Out,” Gerard Butler-starrer “Angel Has Fallen,” London Film Festival openerThe Personal History of David Copperfield,” World War II pic “Midway,” and Sylvester Stallone’s “Rambo: Last Blood” will be on the SVOD service.

The multiyear deal covers titles from Lionsgate’s upcoming theatrical slate and kicks in at the beginning of 2020. Projects in the works at the studio include a biopic about Sally Ride, the first American woman in space. Jill Soloway, creator of Amazon hit series “Transparent,” is attached to develop and direct.

“We’re excited to be bringing Lionsgate’s slate of compelling movies to Prime Video,” said Martin Backlund, head of content for Prime Video in the U.K. “Our customers will be delighted that Lionsgate’s Hollywood and British blockbuster movies are coming to Prime Video.”

“It is a great new collaboration with an important content partner in the worldwide arena, underscoring the breadth and depth of the Lionsgate slate,” added Jim Packer, the studio’s president of worldwide television and digital distribution.

Lionsgate beat analyst forecasts with its latest quarterly results last week, citing strong contributions from theatrical releases “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” “Angel Has Fallen” and “Rambo: Last Blood.” In the U.S. it recently inked movie deals with Hulu and FX.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Rambo Last Blood

    Amazon Lands ‘Knives Out,’ ‘Rambo: Last Blood’ for U.K. as Part of Lionsgate Output Deal

    Rambo, David Copperfield, and Daniel Craig are coming to Amazon Prime Video in the U.K. after the streamer struck an output deal with U.S. studio Lionsgate. The agreement hands Amazon U.K. streaming rights to Lionsgate’s theatrical titles, meaning the likes of Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out,” Gerard Butler-starrer “Angel Has Fallen,” London Film Festival opener “The [...]

  • Beverly Hills Cop

    'Beverly Hills Cop' Sequel With Eddie Murphy Moves to Netflix

    Netflix has nabbed the rights to make a sequel to “Beverly Hills Cop,” a move that deepens the relationship between the streaming giant and Eddie Murphy. Murphy’s new comedy “Dolemite is My Name” is currently showing on the platform, earning the actor some of the best reviews of his career. The film will see him [...]

  • IDFA: Tali Yankelevich’s 'My Darling Supermarket'

    IDFA: Tali Yankelevich’s 'My Darling Supermarket' Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Variety has been given access to the trailer for Tali Yankelevich’s feature documentary “My Darling Supermarket,” which world premieres at IDFA. Yankelevich’s short “The Perfect Fit” won SXSW’s Global Shorts Grand Jury Award, and was shortlisted for the Oscars. “My Darling Supermarket,” Yankelevich’s feature debut, focuses on the lives of supermarket workers, who in the [...]

  • Lucia-Puenzo-Julio-Hernandez-Cordón-and-Asier-Altuna

    Ventana Sur Announces 16 Projects for Second Proyecta Showcase

    Last year, Argentina’s Ventana Sur film and TV market and co-production forum launched its inaugural Proyecta feature project showcase. Co-organized by Ventana Sur and the San Sebastian Film Festival, Proyecta was established to aid in facilitation of international co-productions between Europe and Latin America. 16 feature film projects will participate this year, four of which [...]

  • Radioflash

    Film Review: 'Radioflash'

    It’s the end of the world and they know it in “Radioflash,” a neither-fish-nor-fowl tale of survival after a massive, seemingly permanent power failure. At first this seems a fairly straightforward “what if” scenario of one family’s coping with the rapid breakdown of society in an unprecedented emergency. But first-time feature director/co-writer Ben McPherson eventually [...]

  • Imax logo

    Imax China Hires Edwin Tan as CEO

    Former conferences and exhibitions executive Edwin Tan has been appointed CEO of Imax China. He replaces Jiande Chen, who now becomes vice chairman of the company, having headed the company since its inception in 2011. Tan was previously CEO of the China business of leading events firm Messe Muenchen. Before that he held roles at [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad