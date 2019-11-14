Amazon Lands ‘Knives Out,’ ‘Rambo: Last Blood’ for U.K. as Part of Lionsgate Output Deal

Rambo, David Copperfield, and Daniel Craig are coming to Amazon Prime Video in the U.K. after the streamer struck an output deal with U.S. studio Lionsgate.

The agreement hands Amazon U.K. streaming rights to Lionsgate’s theatrical titles, meaning the likes of Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out,” Gerard Butler-starrer “Angel Has Fallen,” London Film Festival opener “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” World War II pic “Midway,” and Sylvester Stallone’s “Rambo: Last Blood” will be on the SVOD service.

The multiyear deal covers titles from Lionsgate’s upcoming theatrical slate and kicks in at the beginning of 2020. Projects in the works at the studio include a biopic about Sally Ride, the first American woman in space. Jill Soloway, creator of Amazon hit series “Transparent,” is attached to develop and direct.

“We’re excited to be bringing Lionsgate’s slate of compelling movies to Prime Video,” said Martin Backlund, head of content for Prime Video in the U.K. “Our customers will be delighted that Lionsgate’s Hollywood and British blockbuster movies are coming to Prime Video.”

“It is a great new collaboration with an important content partner in the worldwide arena, underscoring the breadth and depth of the Lionsgate slate,” added Jim Packer, the studio’s president of worldwide television and digital distribution.

Lionsgate beat analyst forecasts with its latest quarterly results last week, citing strong contributions from theatrical releases “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” “Angel Has Fallen” and “Rambo: Last Blood.” In the U.S. it recently inked movie deals with Hulu and FX.