×

What’s Coming to Amazon Prime in August 2019

By

Dano's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - FALLOUT, from Paramount Pictures and Skydance.
CREDIT: Paramount Pictures

Summer keeps chugging along into August and so does the spate of new releases on Amazon Prime to keep you busy on leisurely sunny days. The streaming platform will debut its monster-filled fantasy “Carnival Row” as well as make available the monster classic sequel “Hellboy II: The Golden Army.” Amazon has a bit of everything for the upcoming month: Jim Gaffigan will provide the laughs with his first Amazon stand-up special “Quality Time,” Tom Cruise will provide the thrills with “Mission Impossible: Fallout,” and Michael Cera and Kat Dennings will provide the heart with “Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist.”

See the full list of titles below:

Aug. 2

This is Football  (Season 1)

Aug. 7

All I See Is You

Aug. 9

Free Meek (Season 1)
Pete the Cat (Season 1, Part 2)

Aug. 12

Andy Irons: Kissed by God

Aug. 16

Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time
Photograph

Aug. 21

A Simple Favor

Aug. 23

Alice Wetterlund: My Mama is a Human and So Am I (Season 1)
Alonzo Bodden: Heavy Lightweight (Season 1)
#IMomSoHard Live (Season 1)
Mike E. Winfield: StepMan (Season 1)
Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Related

Aug. 26

The Lincoln Lawyer

Aug. 30

Carnival Row, Season 1

Aug. 31

A Cadaver Christmas
Boy
Computer Chess
Dast-neveshtehaa nemisoosand / Manuscripts Don’t Burn
Failure to Launch
Far from Home
Firstborn
Flashback
Glissements Progressifs du Plaisir / Successive Slidings of Pleasure
Godzilla
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
I, Frankenstein
Jack Frost
Kicking the Dog
Klip / Clip
Korkoro
La Maison de la radio
Looking Glass
Miss Hill: Making Dance Matter
Music from the Big House
Naples ’44
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Parting Glances
Pirate Radio
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
Sacred Ground
She Must Be Seeing Things
Sucker Punch
Surviving Progress
Ten Dead Men
The Bog Creatures
The Collectors
The Fifth Element
The Hills Have Eyes Part II
The Man Nobody Knew: In Search of My Father, CIA Spymaster William Colby
The Oyler House: Richard Neutra’s Desert Retreat
The Penguin Counters
The Uninvited
This Ain’t No Mouse Music
Top of the Food Chain
Top Spin
Vito
Za Ji Wang Ming Dui

More Film

  • STACEY KEACH FAT CITY

    Stacy Keach on Shakespeare, Stardom and His Walk of Fame Honor

    Six decades into his career, Stacy Keach is finally receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The 78-year-old actor muscled into notoriety playing everyone from Hamlet to Hemingway to Mike Hammer. When the New York Times spotted the then-27-year-old up-and-comer in “Henry IV,” it gushed that his “superb” Falstaff was “so freshly observed [...]

  • Swallow

    IFC Films Buys Feminist Horror Film 'Swallow' (EXCLUSIVE)

    IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to Carlo Mirabella-Davis’ “Swallow,” a feminist horror film that premiered this spring at the Tribeca Film Festival. It scored strong critical notices and went on to win the festival’s best actress award for its star Haley Bennett. One Tribeca-goer was reportedly so scared, she fainted. The indie studio plans [...]

  • James Wan'Annabelle Comes Home' film premiere,

    'Aquaman' Director James Wan Returns to Horror For Next Film

    Before James Wan heads back to the world of Atlantis for DC Comic’s “Aquaman 2,” the director is returning to his horror roots. Wan is set to direct an untitled secret horror project for New Line Cinema, sources tell Variety. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps. Wan previously collaborated with New Line on [...]

  • Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs &

    Film Review: 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw'

    “Genocide, schmenocide,” growls Idris Elba through a mouth of silver-capped teeth in “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” a line that pretty much summarizes where the film stands in relation to reality, the English language and what old-fashioned moral philosophers (like “Leviathan” author Thomas Hobbes) thought of as the respect for human life, and [...]

  • Leonardo DiCaprio Brad Pitt

    Oscars: Will Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt Face Off in Best Actor Category?

    With red-hot pairings like Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, this year’s awards season could again face a classic Hollywood dilemma: Which high-profile actors are the leads and which are supporting? Last year, Olivia Colman upset Glenn Close to win the Oscar for best actress, but truth be told, Colman wasn’t the sole lead of “The [...]

  • Top Soundtrack Label Milan Records Acquired

    Top Soundtrack Label Milan Records Acquired by Sony Masterworks

    Milan Records, one of the leading soundtrack labels, has been acquired by Sony Music Masterworks, it was announced today. Following the merger, Milan will continue to be run by JC Chamboredon, the imprint’s senior VP and the son of Emmanuel Chamboredon, who founded the label 41 years ago; he’ll report to Mark Cavell, the U.S. [...]

  • Herbert Kloiber Jr. Exiting Germany's Tele

    Herbert Kloiber Jr. Exiting Germany's Tele Munchen Group

    Herbert Kloiber Jr. is leaving Tele Munchen Group, the media firm founded by his father and now part of an emerging German studio that is being bankrolled by private equity giant KKR. Kloiber Jr. had worked across several of TMG’s business units. The company is the centerpiece of a yet-to-be-named group being run by seasoned [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad