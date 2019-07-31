What’s Coming to Amazon Prime in August 2019

Summer keeps chugging along into August and so does the spate of new releases on Amazon Prime to keep you busy on leisurely sunny days. The streaming platform will debut its monster-filled fantasy “Carnival Row” as well as make available the monster classic sequel “Hellboy II: The Golden Army.” Amazon has a bit of everything for the upcoming month: Jim Gaffigan will provide the laughs with his first Amazon stand-up special “Quality Time,” Tom Cruise will provide the thrills with “Mission Impossible: Fallout,” and Michael Cera and Kat Dennings will provide the heart with “Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist.”
See the full list of titles below:
Aug. 2
This is Football (Season 1)
Aug. 7
All I See Is You
Aug. 9
Free Meek (Season 1)
Pete the Cat (Season 1, Part 2)
Aug. 12
Andy Irons: Kissed by God
Aug. 16
Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time
Photograph
Aug. 21
A Simple Favor
Aug. 23
Alice Wetterlund: My Mama is a Human and So Am I (Season 1)
Alonzo Bodden: Heavy Lightweight (Season 1)
#IMomSoHard Live (Season 1)
Mike E. Winfield: StepMan (Season 1)
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Aug. 26
The Lincoln Lawyer
Aug. 30
Carnival Row, Season 1
Aug. 31
A Cadaver Christmas
Boy
Computer Chess
Dast-neveshtehaa nemisoosand / Manuscripts Don’t Burn
Failure to Launch
Far from Home
Firstborn
Flashback
Glissements Progressifs du Plaisir / Successive Slidings of Pleasure
Godzilla
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
I, Frankenstein
Jack Frost
Kicking the Dog
Klip / Clip
Korkoro
La Maison de la radio
Looking Glass
Miss Hill: Making Dance Matter
Music from the Big House
Naples ’44
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Parting Glances
Pirate Radio
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
Sacred Ground
She Must Be Seeing Things
Sucker Punch
Surviving Progress
Ten Dead Men
The Bog Creatures
The Collectors
The Fifth Element
The Hills Have Eyes Part II
The Man Nobody Knew: In Search of My Father, CIA Spymaster William Colby
The Oyler House: Richard Neutra’s Desert Retreat
The Penguin Counters
The Uninvited
This Ain’t No Mouse Music
Top of the Food Chain
Top Spin
Vito
Za Ji Wang Ming Dui