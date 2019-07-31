What’s Coming to Amazon Prime in August 2019

Summer keeps chugging along into August and so does the spate of new releases on Amazon Prime to keep you busy on leisurely sunny days. The streaming platform will debut its monster-filled fantasy “Carnival Row” as well as make available the monster classic sequel “Hellboy II: The Golden Army.” Amazon has a bit of everything for the upcoming month: Jim Gaffigan will provide the laughs with his first Amazon stand-up special “Quality Time,” Tom Cruise will provide the thrills with “Mission Impossible: Fallout,” and Michael Cera and Kat Dennings will provide the heart with “Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist.”

See the full list of titles below:

Aug. 2

This is Football (Season 1)

Aug. 7

All I See Is You

Aug. 9

Free Meek (Season 1)

Pete the Cat (Season 1, Part 2)

Aug. 12

Andy Irons: Kissed by God

Aug. 16

Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time

Photograph

Aug. 21

A Simple Favor

Aug. 23

Alice Wetterlund: My Mama is a Human and So Am I (Season 1)

Alonzo Bodden: Heavy Lightweight (Season 1)

#IMomSoHard Live (Season 1)

Mike E. Winfield: StepMan (Season 1)

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Related What's Coming to Amazon Prime in July 2019 TV News Roundup: Netflix Drops 'Queer Eye' Season 4 Trailer (Watch)

Aug. 26

The Lincoln Lawyer

Aug. 30

Carnival Row, Season 1

Aug. 31

A Cadaver Christmas

Boy

Computer Chess

Dast-neveshtehaa nemisoosand / Manuscripts Don’t Burn

Failure to Launch

Far from Home

Firstborn

Flashback

Glissements Progressifs du Plaisir / Successive Slidings of Pleasure

Godzilla

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

I, Frankenstein

Jack Frost

Kicking the Dog

Klip / Clip

Korkoro

La Maison de la radio

Looking Glass

Miss Hill: Making Dance Matter

Music from the Big House

Naples ’44

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Parting Glances

Pirate Radio

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Sacred Ground

She Must Be Seeing Things

Sucker Punch

Surviving Progress

Ten Dead Men

The Bog Creatures

The Collectors

The Fifth Element

The Hills Have Eyes Part II

The Man Nobody Knew: In Search of My Father, CIA Spymaster William Colby

The Oyler House: Richard Neutra’s Desert Retreat

The Penguin Counters

The Uninvited

This Ain’t No Mouse Music

Top of the Food Chain

Top Spin

Vito

Za Ji Wang Ming Dui