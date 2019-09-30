What’s Coming to Amazon in October 2019

October, the spookiest month of the year, is here and Amazon has updated its slate of movie and television offerings accordingly. “The Babadook,” the indie Australian movie that’s the stuff of nightmares, will be available to stream on Oct. 14. HBO’s continuation of Alan Moore’s macabre meditation on superheroes, “Watchmen,” premieres on Oct. 20.

For the horror averse, the streamer has got you covered, too. Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi adventure “A.I.,” the inspirational Gene Hackman college hoops movie “Hoosiers” and the Jodie Foster court drama “The Accused” all drop on the first of the month. Then, just two days later on Oct. 3, check out Robert Pattinson’s art-house space odyssey “High Life.” Amazon will also debut the series “Modern Love,” based on the New York Times column, on Oct. 18. The anthology stars Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Cristin Milioti and Dev Patel.

Jestination Unknown, Season 1

One Mic Stand, Season 1

Oct. 1

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Astro Boy

Glorifying the American Girl

Hoosiers

Patriot Games

The Accused

The Great Gabbo

Oct. 2

PGA Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (with PGA Tour Live channel)

S.W.A.T., Season 3 (with CBS All Access channel)

SEAL Team, Season 3 (with CBS All Access channel)

Survivor, Season 39 (with CBS All Access channel)

Oct. 3

High Life

Thursday Night Football: Eagles @ Packers (with NFL channel)

Oct. 4

Goliath, Season 3

Oct. 6

60 Minutes, Season 52 (with CBS All Access channel)

Madam Secretary, Season 6 (with CBS All Access channel)

NCIS: Los Angeles, Season 11 (with CBS All Access channel)

Oct. 7

Thursday Night Football: Chiefs @ Broncos (with NFL channel)

Oct. 10

Thursday Night Football: Giants @ Patriots (with NFL channel)

PGA Houston Open (with PGA Tour Live channel)

Oct. 11

Costume Quest, Season 1B

Oct. 14

Babadook (with Showtime channel)

Oct. 18



Kill Chain

Modern Love, Season 1

Oct. 20

Watchmen, Series Premiere (with HBO channel)

Oct. 22

NBA – Regular Season Start (with NBA League Pass channel)

Oct. 24

Thursday Night Football: Redskins @ Vikings (with NFL channel)

Oct. 25

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie: Halloween Special

Just Add Magic: New Protectors: Special

Oct. 26

Killing Zoe

Oct. 27

Silicon Valley, Season 6 Premiere (with HBO channel)

Oct. 28

Nobody’s Fool

Unforgotten, Season 3

Oct. 30

In Search of Greatness

Oct. 31

Thursday Night Football: 49ers @ Cardinals (with NFL channel)