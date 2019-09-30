×

What’s Coming to Amazon in October 2019

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Modern Love
CREDIT: Christopher Saunders/Amazon Studios

October, the spookiest month of the year, is here and Amazon has updated its slate of movie and television offerings accordingly. “The Babadook,” the indie Australian movie that’s the stuff of nightmares, will be available to stream on Oct. 14. HBO’s continuation of Alan Moore’s macabre meditation on superheroes, “Watchmen,” premieres on Oct. 20.

For the horror averse, the streamer has got you covered, too. Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi adventure “A.I.,” the inspirational Gene Hackman college hoops movie “Hoosiers” and the Jodie Foster court drama “The Accused” all drop on the first of the month. Then, just two days later on Oct. 3, check out Robert Pattinson’s art-house space odyssey “High Life.” Amazon will also debut the series “Modern Love,” based on the New York Times column, on Oct. 18. The anthology stars Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Cristin Milioti and Dev Patel.

TBD

Jestination Unknown, Season 1
One Mic Stand, Season 1

Oct. 1

A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Astro Boy
Glorifying the American Girl
Hoosiers
Patriot Games
The Accused
The Great Gabbo

Oct. 2

PGA Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (with PGA Tour Live channel)
S.W.A.T., Season 3 (with CBS All Access channel)
SEAL Team, Season 3 (with CBS All Access channel)
Survivor, Season 39 (with CBS All Access channel)

Oct. 3

High Life
Thursday Night Football: Eagles @ Packers (with NFL channel)

Oct. 4

Goliath, Season 3

Oct. 6

60 Minutes, Season 52 (with CBS All Access channel)
Madam Secretary, Season 6 (with CBS All Access channel)
NCIS: Los Angeles, Season 11 (with CBS All Access channel)

Oct. 7

Thursday Night Football: Chiefs @ Broncos (with NFL channel)

Oct. 10

Thursday Night Football: Giants @ Patriots (with NFL channel)
PGA Houston Open (with PGA Tour Live channel)

Oct. 11

Costume Quest, Season 1B

Oct. 14

Babadook (with Showtime channel)

Oct. 18

Kill Chain
Modern Love, Season 1

Oct. 20

Watchmen, Series Premiere (with HBO channel)

Oct. 22

NBA – Regular Season Start (with NBA League Pass channel)

Oct. 24

Thursday Night Football: Redskins @ Vikings (with NFL channel)

Oct. 25

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie: Halloween Special
Just Add Magic: New Protectors: Special

Oct. 26

Killing Zoe

Oct. 27

Silicon Valley, Season 6 Premiere (with HBO channel)

Oct. 28

Nobody’s Fool
Unforgotten, Season 3

Oct. 30

In Search of Greatness

Oct. 31

Thursday Night Football: 49ers @ Cardinals (with NFL channel)

More Film

  • Modern Love

    What's Coming to Amazon in October 2019

    October, the spookiest month of the year, is here and Amazon has updated its slate of movie and television offerings accordingly. “The Babadook,” the indie Australian movie that’s the stuff of nightmares, will be available to stream on Oct. 14. HBO’s continuation of Alan Moore’s macabre meditation on superheroes, “Watchmen,” premieres on Oct. 20. For [...]

  • Touch of Evil

    Prolific Title Designer Wayne Fitzgerald Dies at 89

    Wayne Fitzgerald, the main title designer of films and television shows including “Apocalypse Now,” “The Graduate,” “Chinatown,” “Dallas,” “The Searchers,” “The Godfather” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” died Monday in Whidbey Island, Wash. He was 89. Fitzgerald began his title design career with Pacific Art & Title Studio after graduating from Pasadena’s Art Center [...]

  • Some Beasts

    San Sebastian Film Review: 'Some Beasts'

    The family vacation gone awry is such a routinely fraught, fruitful dramatic setup that it practically qualifies as its own genre. Yet while various horror films might bring external threats into proceedings, Chilean helmer Jorge Riquelme Serrano’s exceptionally poised, frozen-hearted “Some Beasts” finds all the danger it needs in the family itself: a well-to-do clan [...]

  • Vidiots

    Iconic L.A. Video Store Vidiots to Reopen in 2020

    Vidiots, the beloved Santa Monica video-store-turned-film-nonprofit, will reopen next fall as a store and movie theater in Los Angeles’ Eagle Rock neighborhood. The nonprofit announced on Monday that it would restore the 90-year-old, 200-seat Eagle Theatre to its original purpose as an independent theater with state-of-the-art sound and projection, and offer a full program of [...]

  • Stacey Dash attends the "American Sniper"

    'Clueless' Actress Stacey Dash Arrested for Domestic Battery in Florida

    “Clueless” star and one-time California congressional candidate Stacey Dash was arrested for domestic battery Sunday in Pasco County, Fla. A Pasco County police report obtained by Variety details the alleged incident: The actress became involved in a “verbal argument” at roughly 7:45 p.m. She allegedly pushed the victim, resulting in red scratch marks on the victim’s [...]

  • Jude Weng

    'Young Sheldon' Director's Feature Debut 'Finding Ohana' Lands at Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix has nabbed the rights to “Young Sheldon” director Jude Weng’s feature directorial debut “Finding Ohana.” The film follows two Brooklyn siblings (Kea Peahu and Alex Aiono) whose summer in a rural Oahu town takes an exciting turn when a journal pointing to long-lost treasure sets them on an adventure, leading them to reconnect with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad