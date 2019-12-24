What’s Coming to Amazon in January 2020

As the new year begins, Amazon Prime Video is keeping with the tradition of “out with the old and in with the new.” The streaming service will ring in the new decade with a few original series premieres, including “James May: Our Man in Japan,” “Just Add Magic: Mystery City,” “All or Nothing: CBF” and “Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer.”

Additionally, the streamer seems to be amping up its stand-up comedy slate with specials from Ilana Glazer, British comedian Jayde Adams, Russell Peters and Rob Delaney. Classic titles like “Star Trek” and “The Goonies” round off the wide-ranging list.

View the complete list below.

Jan. 1

Amores Perros

Arbitrage

Captivity

Cinderfella

The Conspirator

Crisscross

Cube

Cube 2: Hypercube

Cube Zero

Dangerous Curves

Danny Collins

Dracula 3000

Drop Dead Sexy

Edge Of Darkness

Golden Gate

Gone

Kansas

Knowing

Last Rites

Mystery Team

P2

Pi

Sherlock Holmes

Shy People

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Swimming with Sharks

The Bellboy

The Final Cut

The Good Guy

The Goonies

The Patsy

The Pom Pom Girls

The Possession

The Tenant

Unforgettable

Jan. 3

Midsommar

Bug Diaries: Season 1B

James May: Our Man In Japan: Season 1

Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper

Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning

Jan. 5

10 Minutes Gone

Jan. 6

Conan the Barbarian

Jan. 8

American Dreamer

Midnight Sun

Jan. 9

Meet Wally Sparks

Jan. 10

The Wedding Year

Jan. 17

The Skeleton Twins

Troop Zero

Just Add Magic: Mystery City: Season 1

Russell Peters: Deported

Rob Delaney: Jackie

Jan. 19

Miss Sloane

Jan. 23

The Prodigy

Jan. 30

Fighting with My Family

Jan. 31

All Or Nothing: CBF: Season 1

Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer: Season 1

Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels:

Jan. 4

AFC Playoffs (CBS All Access)

Jan. 5

Power: Season 6B (STARZ)

Jan. 16

The American Express (PGA Tour Live)

Jan. 18

Spider-Man: Far From Home (STARZ)

Jan. 19

AFC Championships (CBS All Access)

Jan. 20

NBA League Pass 7-day Free Preview Window (NBA League Pass)

Jan. 23

Farmers Insurance Open (PGA Tour Live)

Picard (CBS All Access)

Jan. 26

62nd Grammy Awards (CBS All Access)

Jan. 30

Waste Management Phoenix Open (PGA Tour Live)