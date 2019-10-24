‘Vikings’ Star Alyssa Sutherland Joins Action Thriller ‘Avarice’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Vikings” star Alyssa Sutherland will lead the cast of upcoming action-thriller “Avarice.”

The Australian actor will play Jane, a woman who must rescue her husband, a cryptocurrency specialist, after he is abducted by two ex-soldiers during a home invasion. Sutherland starred as Aslaug in History’s original drama series “Vikings.” She also appeared in Spike series “The Mist.”

John V. Soto is attached to helm Epic Pictures’ “Avarice,” which is slated to go into production in Australia in April 2020. Soto’s credits include the Luke Hemsworth-starrer “The Reckoning,” for which he scooped best director at the 2014 British Independent Film Awards.

Tim Maddocks of Madd Films will produce the film alongside Soto. Epic Pictures Group will executive produce and handle world sales for the feature.

“I’m excited to be working with Alyssa – she is such a talented actor,” Soto said. “I’m a huge fan of her work in ‘Vikings’ and ‘The Mist.’ I’m also super happy that Patrick Ewald and Epic Pictures Group have boarded our film. They are true genre specialists.”

“Avarice” will be on Epic Picture’s AFM slate alongside pictures including Neasa Hardiman’s “Sea Fever,” which premiered at Toronto, and Enda Loughman and Mike Ahern’s “Extra Ordinary,”which bowed at SXSW.