Allison Williams, Alexander Dreymon to Star in Survival Thriller ‘Horizon Line’

“Get Out” star Allison Williams and German actor Alexander Dreymon are set to star in the upcoming survival-thriller “Horizon Line” for STXfilms and Nordic company SF Studios.

Principal photography will commence in Mauritius on Feb. 11 before moving to Dublin and then Pinewood in London. STXinternational is handling international distribution and will launch sales at the upcoming European Film Market at the Berlin Film Festival.

SF Studios’ Fredrik Wikström Nicastro (“Borg/McEnroe”) is producing, with Mikael Marcimain set to direct. The original screenplay was written by the team of Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken, who penned “10 Cloverfield Lane.”

Williams and Dreymon will portray former lovers who find themselves reunited ahead of their friend’s tropical island wedding. As the only passengers on a single-engine Cessna plane making its way over the azure waters of the Indian Ocean, a spark soon rekindles — but when their pilot suddenly suffers a heart attack, the couple must fight for their lives to stay airborne and find their way back to land.

“Horizon Line” is one of the first features in SF Studios’ strategy to produce English-language films for the international market. Upcoming SF Studios productions include a U.S. remake of “A Man Called Ove,” starring Tom Hanks, and “I Am Victor” based on an upcoming novel by Jo Nesbø adapted by the James Bond scribes Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, with Baltasar Kormakur set to direct.

Executive producers are Jaume Collet-Serra, Juan Sola and Peter Garde. Marcimain’s credits include “Call Girl,” “Gentlemen,” and “The Laser Man.” Williams starred as Marnie Michaels on the HBO comedy-drama series “Girls.” Dreymon’s credits include the Netflix/BBC series “The Last Kingdom” and “American Horror Story: Coven.”

Marcimain is repped by Agentfirman Planthaber/Kildén/Mandic. Williams is repped by CAA. Dreymon is repped by the Gersh Agency.